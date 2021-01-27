A SCOTS RE teacher has revealed at a teaching hearing that he joined a swinging website to meet a couple for a “bisexual threesome”.

Married Iain Parkinson admitted today in front of the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) panel that he joined the Fabswingers website for “adulterous purposes”.

The 56-year-old is currently being investigated by the GTCS over claims that he made references to engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

However, Parkinson strenuously denies the claims and said that he thought he was meeting up with a couple known as “Lisa and Kev”.

Unbeknownst to Parkinson, Lisa and Kev were actually two undercover police officers.

He claims that he “joined in with unpleasant” talks about an underage girl as wanted to find out if there were “really people doing these horrible things”.

Parkinson, who lives in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, said he did not report the messages to police as he “didn’t want to break cover”.

The former Kirkcaldy High School teacher was arrested at a Travelodge in Falkirk in May 2016 after he turned up for the “threesome” with condoms.

However, the charges were dropped against him in 2017 after a judge found him to be a victim of police entrapment.

He is currently in the midst of a four day teaching investigation where he is fighting to keep his teaching license.

During the hearing, Parkinson branded himself a “very intelligent, middle class, university graduate” who could have hidden his IP address if he wanted to.

Andrew Long, presiding officer for the GTCS, read out two graphic messages that Parkinson sent to the couple on Fabswingers.

Mr Long read out the sexually explicit messages which we into some detail over what Mr Parkinson wanted to do to the 14-year-old and the undercover cop.

In response to the messages being read out, Parkinson said: “It is horrible stuff to catch horrible people.”

Speaking today, Parkinson, who claims he was trying to unearth child abusers, said: “I became engaged in conversation with a couple from Falkirk.

“We started talking about meeting with just them and me, what we would call a threesome – a bisexual threesome.

“Initially they started to talk about a daughter, they seemed to be keen to mention the daughter. I have no sexual interest in children at all.

“I could have just said look this is disgusting and reported them but I wanted to know if there were really people doing these horrible things.

“I joined in with the unpleasant stuff, it’s a lot easier to type than it is to say, the last time I looked at it I shuddered, it is horrific.

When asked why he didn’t report them to police before going to the Travelodge, Parkinson said: “It’s not admirable but I didn’t want to break cover.

“I regret the whole business, I was trying to unearth what these people were up to.”

Parkinson is also accused of making references to having inappropriate relations with an animal.

With regards to the allegations of bestiality, Parkinson said: “There where these accounts that would use words like ‘extreme’ or ‘taboo’ that stuck out to me.

“I wondered what was going on so I messaged someone saying what’s up.

“It was clear that there were people hinting at dogs or young children on the site.

“I would just click report.

“Then someone popped up claiming to be from Kirkcaldy so I pushed it a bit more, I made up a story about something I did 30 years ago with a dog.

“I made it up, then they vanished before I could get any incriminating evidence.”

The GTCS charges state that Parkinson has been accused of: “between 25 May 2016 and 30 May 2016, you did engage in inappropriate online communication with another person in which you made references to…engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl; and…engaging in bestiality with a dog.

Another alleged charge states: “On 31 May 2016, you did attend the Travelodge, Falkirk, with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.”

The GTCS hearing comes almost four years after High Court judges refused the Crown’s appeal for the case to go to trial, based upon their belief that Parkinson was a victim of police entrapment.

The trial continues.