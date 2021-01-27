There’s nothing better than sitting down in your garden on a hot summer’s day and watching the butterflies, birds and bees fly happily amongst your plants. There are certain plants that you can choose which will encourage wildlife to visit your garden, whilst helping the environment by increasing pollination.

You can have a go at planting some of these in your garden yourself or you can choose to hire a local gardener to create your perfect wildlife garden.

Here are our top five plants to turn your garden into a wildlife haven.

Lavender

Lavender is a hardy plant which is great for beginners and experienced gardeners alike. It smells amazing and looks fantastic all year round. You'll find that the bees and butterflies will enjoy lavender just as much as you.

Lavender is perfect for east, west and south facing gardens where it can enjoy full sunlight. Plant it next to your pathways so you can enjoy its scent every time you walk by.

Marjoram

Easy to grow, marjoram is a herb which is loved by all pollinators. When left to grow freely, marjoram produces tiny, delicate flowers. This herb is more commonly known as oregano and is another amazing smelling plant for your garden.

Marjoram is happy to grow in both full sun or partial shade, making it ideal for gardens which face every direction.

Foxgloves

Bees, butterflies and moths will be delighted to find foxgloves in your garden. With bell-shaped flowers, these plants are a favourite amongst bees. Foxgloves are also one of the few flowering plants which are happy to grow in a shaded spot.

Plant foxgloves in an east, west or south facing garden to provide an endless supply of nectar to visiting insects.

Marigolds

With vibrant flowers and aromatic leaves, marigolds are a favourite in many gardens. These plants are fantastic for attracting bees and butterflies and have the added bonus of repelling undesirable insects such as greenfly and blackfly.

Marigolds can be planted in full sun or in partial shade, making them an ideal addition to south, east and west facing gardens.

Buddleja

Often referred to as butterfly bushes, buddleja is great for attracting butterflies and other pollinating insects to your garden. This plant has beautiful conical flowers which appear in mid to late summer. These flowers are rich in nectar, making them appealing to butterflies.

Buddlejas are easy to grow and will thrive in almost any garden. However, to maximise your chances of attracting bees and butterflies to your garden, choose a sunny spot.

Borage

This Mediterranean herb has star-shaped flowers which are loved by every pollinating insect. Borage is low maintenance thanks to its ability to self-seed and its soft green foliage will add texture and depth to your garden.

Plant borage in a south, east or west facing garden in either full sun or partial shade and then sit down to watch as countless bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects are attracted to your garden.