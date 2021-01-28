BARGAIN HUNTERS have the opportunity to buy one of the UK’s cheapest flats – at a modest £3,000.

The flat in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde is currently one of the cheapest flat listed for sale at the moment – and around 99% cheaper than the average property price in the UK.

31B Robert Street is a two bedroom flat that is currently let out to tenants and will be put on the market with all its furnishings.

The property has been consistently rented out to tenants paying £300 per month – £3,600 for the year for the past five years.

The property is being auctioned for £3,000 by Future Property Auctions in true Homes under the Hammer fashion.

However, previous sales evidence shows that the property has the potential to reach up to £24,000.

If you’re looking to bag yourself a bargain it will cost you £242,433 less than the average UK house price that currently stands at £245,433 according to the Land Registry.

The traditional ground floor two bedroom flat is within the popular Coastal town of Port Glasgow in Inverclyde with transport links to Glasgow, Ayrshire and Greenock.

Images of the property valued at £3,000 shows the property in great condition with a working sink and bathroom looking well painted and decorated.

A rather small living room fitted with leather chairs and an old CRT television for the tenants to enjoy.

The bargain property is due to go up for auction tomorrow.

There is also another property being sold in the area at a starting price of £7,500 in a street a few metres away but “is in need of modernisation”.

The bargain properties are being sold off cheaply to make way for a current regeneration project in the area by the council.

In 2019, a couple bought the cheapest property in Britain in Liverpool for just £1 on the Webster Triangle in Wavertree, Liverpool.

Earlier this week it was recently reported a £10,000 two bedroom house in Bonnybridge, Falkirk will be going under the hammer tomorrow.