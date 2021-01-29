Auctioneers claim antique popularity “has never been stronger”

ANTIQUE popularity is on the rise according to an auction firm who attribute the rise in popularity to up cycling in lockdown.

A rise in sales and a higher interest in their furniture items, Midlands auction house, Fellows Auctioneers have claimed the appetite for antiques is stronger than ever.

The auctioneers reported the sale of a pier mirror worth £500-£800 being sold for over £21,000 this week.

The carved gilt wood framed mirror received over 75 bids and was the highest item to have sold in one of Fellows’ antiques auction for many years.

A total hammer price of over £200,000 was achieved on the entire sale, with traditional goods selling particularly well.

Kevin Jackson, Auctioneer and Senior Specialist from the Antiques Department at Fellows, said: “The desire for our antiques auctions is increasing as each sale goes by and people have become accustomed to bidding over the internet.

“From alluring paintings, to historic silver tea sets, our auction on 25th January had it all and the vast amount of bids on the sale saw items sell for huge prices.

“We are consigning for our next Antiques auction, and there has never been a better time to sell your items with Fellows.”

Several antique silver coffee and tea sets flew above their auction estimates.

A 1920’s silver three piece tea service by James Dixon & Sons sold for a full price of £2,105.40, and a George II silver coffee pot sold for a full price of £1,059.08.

Many paintings also achieved good prices.

Paintings from Birmingham, artists Vincent Clare (1855 – 1930) and Oliver Clare (1853 – 1927) all sold above their estimates.