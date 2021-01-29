Can I return to daily life after hair transplantation?

Blessed be the success of your hair transplant, do not worry about anything, just follow the doctor’s instructions, and treat hair transplantation as a surgery in which the patient needs special care, taking into account that the recovery time after hair transplantation varies from patient to another, it may be There is clear evidence of a hair transplant procedure. However, this depends on the type of hair transplant you perform. For example, hair transplant Turkey; after FUTs, patients will leave the office with only small staple marks in the donor area, which should not be visible under the hair.

So the best time to return to work after a hair transplant is a question whose answer is largely personal and depends on the health and psychological state of the patient, but it may also depend on the extent to which you follow the instructions for recovery after the operation.

Hair transplantation from just an embarrassing idea to a natural cosmetic procedure.

For patients who have been open with co-workers, friends and family about their search for the right hair restoration procedure, returning to work after a transplant may be a new experience that may expose you to embarrassment. But that’s okay, make it an opportunity to present the results, as well as an opportunity for others who might be interested in the procedure, and get back to daily life as quickly as possible. Healing for these patients can be a visible and open process.

However, some patients may not want the process of restoring their hair to be general, that is, they want to hide any traces of redness and other marks. In this case, a longer vacation or recovery period may be required outside of work, to allow the small scales on top of the scalp to heal more thoroughly. This may take anywhere from two to seven days or more. However, we found that when following post-operative instructions, 95% of our patients had had their little scales washed by the end of the seven days.

You don’t need to hide it, it’s just a process! But if you are obliged, you should follow the following:

Patients who are unable to wear a hat to work and who hope to keep a hair transplant secret, may find it difficult to return to work one week in advance. However, if wearing a hat is permitted and safe at work, the patient can return as soon as two days after the procedure with any evidence of hair transplantation still hidden.

To help speed up recovery time and get back to work more quickly, it is important to know what to expect after a transplant and how to promote a quick and healthy recovery. Again, if all instructions were followed properly.

How long does the recovery rate take after FUE hair transplantation?

The FUE hair transplant method is more beneficial than the old FUT (Follicular Unit Transfer) method and its recovery time is much shorter. The healing process begins once the procedure is complete. Unlike the FUT method, no skin fragments are removed and only hair follicles are collected from the donor area. Therefore, you can start walking and go to work right after hair transplantation. But of course, the main topic of interest is how long it will take for new hair to grow and when your hair will look normal and healthy again. What are the important steps that define this period? They are stages, and each stage has a specific time.

Swelling disappeared

The first stage of the healing process after hair transplantation is the disapearance of swelling. If you have had successful surgery and repeat surgery, there will be no excess swelling anyway. But there may still be some minor swelling. This swelling may go away in a shorter time if you avoid bending your head forward too much. You should keep your head back when you are lying down. If you tilt your head back as much as possible and avoid leaning forward, the swelling can go away in a much shorter time. Within a day or two you will not have any swelling in your head.

Hair care and wash

After hair transplantation, head peeling will occur. It is recommended to wash your hair every day to solve this problem. The first wash is done in the clinic, where hair transplantation is performed after a day or two, once the swellings disappear. After that, you should wash your hair every day as recommended by your doctor and with the products he recommends. According to your doctor’s instructions, you can apply the cleaning procedure yourself after the first washing at home. In this way, flaking is reduced to a minimum and your hair can be healed in a much shorter time

Heal transplanted area

Rough areas, especially where hair is implanted, heal in a very short time. Again, if your procedure is successfully performed by experts, not many open wounds will occur. The existing wounds disappear after about 5 days. Then these wounds are replaced by occult redness. It may take up to 10 days in total for these rashes to completely disappear.

The disappearance of the scaly area

After the wound has healed and the redness and minor scars disappear, the role of the scaly area is completely cleaned and disappeared. And it doesn’t take long either. If you wash carefully every day after the first wash, according to your doctor’s instructions, you will lose the scaly area in a shorter period of time. The approximate time for this is 10-15 days. In other words, you will not leave any marks on your head within 1-2 weeks after hair transplantation. If these signs do not bother you much, you can continue your professional and social life immediately after the hair transplant in Turkey procedure. But if you don’t want any signs to appear or if you want to mysteriously see them, you have to wait about two weeks.

FUE (Follicle Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Transplant) methods, which are new techniques in hair transplantation, allow a very short recovery period. This time it might be shorter than that. Since there are not many complaints, it is possible to return to your daily life immediately after the procedure.

When can you get a new look?

As you can see, FUE and DHI are the methods that can instantly bring you back into your social and business life. After a period of two weeks, the process of healing of the raw areas begins, and a process called “de-trauma” begins. This shock fall lasts about one to two months. After two weeks, your hair may look a little weak and lifeless. They will keep falling for some time and then come back with a lot more force in time. That is why this process is called trauma relief. This is a natural result of a hair transplant.

And after two months, your new hair will grow longer and look more vibrant. After the fourth month, you can see your new hair coming out of the follicles and growing longer. And within 6 months your new hair will completely change your look. The increase and elongation in your hair can be noticed immediately. By the eighth month, you may now notice that your hair is thicker and healthier. If your hair is curly or has different shapes, this situation will disappear completely. At the end of one year, you can have a completely new look as someone with natural, healthy hair.