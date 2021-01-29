ELECTRICIANS are being urged to take part in a second consultation looking at reducing poor workmanship as well as rogue trading.

One consultation was already led by Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston last November.

Workers are now being urged by industry leading bodies to take part in the consultation with some claiming only government legislation can bring comfort and security to customers.

Scotland’s largest construction trade association SELECT is asking its members and those involved in the industry to make their view known.

The consulation has been launched by Jamie Hepburn, MSP, the Minister for Business, Fair work and Skills.

The consultation is the latest stage in SELECT’s long-running campaign with other leading industry bodies.

One other industry body is Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) and the SJIB to make sure that those who work in the industry do so in a safe and competent manner.

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, said: “This is another great opportunity for the industry to take part in and shape the future and is a further chance for Scotland to demonstrate that we are committed to comfort and security for customers.

“We would urge all interested parties to make their submission to this latest consultation before it closes on February 12.

“They can also submit a letter in support of our own letter, which we will be submitting shortly.”

In SELECT’s letter to the consultation, he said: “The construction industry is littered with schemes which are operated on a ‘voluntary’ basis and whilst we would all like to imagine that such an approach would achieve change, there is no evidence to show that this form of approach ever works.

“The Scottish Government needs to introduce a package of measures which must include Protection of Title.

“Establishing a single register based on the existing Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) model would provide the comfort and security to a customer that someone calling themselves an electrician was qualified and competent.”

Following the first consultation last year, Mr Halcro Johnston is now preparing to present a proposed Holyrood Member’s Bill outlining the comprehensive case for regulation.

And Mr Wilson added: “There is a strong economic case for legislation. Scotland is investing £1.6 billion over the next five year in decarbonising heat in buildings and it makes sense that those undertaking that programme are trained, qualified and competent.

“But there is also a social side. Protecting title and making the role of electrician a profession will lead to greater interest in the industry and more opportunities for women and ethnic minorities to join it, which would be a significant advantage to us all.