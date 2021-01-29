EX-LOVE Islander Zara McDermott has been slammed for posting a “dangerous” workout video online.

The Made in Chelsea star was featured in a ten minute workout video for online fashion giant Missguided last week (22 JAN).

The clip shows the 24-year-old completing workouts at home while wearing full Missguided gym gear.

However, hundreds of social media users have slammed the organisation and Zara saying they should be using a professional to promote exercise.

The reality star, originally from Essex, has been pulled up for her “bad form” in the clips.

And GB para-powerlifter Liam McGarry even weighed into the debate, writing: “It’s fitting @Missguided are promoting this because it’s defo misguiding”

He added: “Some of the horrible form you lot use to train cause an influencer does it is mind-blowing, gonna leave you with eternal back problems” followed by the facepalm emoji.

Hundreds of other outraged social media followers commented on the clip.

@priyavalambhia “Ohhhh no! This is a terrible way to promote exercise. Get a professional.”

@itszovy “The lunges were the final straw for me. @Missguided did you guys lose sense or?? So dangerous”

@3fivenine “She hasn’t done not one exercise properly. She is misguiding the people.”

@LolaMichelle11 “This girl has clearly never done any of these exercises before”

In the clip, Zara is shown using a purple yoga mat wearing a baby blue co-ord gym set with a dark glowing tan.

Misguided captioned the post: “10 minute HIIT workout at home with @zara_mcdermott,” the online retailer captioned the upload alongside a lightning bolt emoji.

“Hit the link to shop the @zara_mcdermott x Missguided edit = everything you need for working out + chilling out.”

The video has been watched 12,000 times with hundreds of comments from concerned fans that the techniques are incorrect and could even be dangerous.

It appears Missguided have now removed the content from their Instagram page.

However, the workout videos are still available to view on Zara McDermott’s personal Instagram – which has 1.5million followers.

In November last year, Zara hit back at “vile and toxic” trolls who accused her of ‘having an eating disorder” when she posted weight loss selfies.

The social media influencer insisted her 3st weight loss was “slow and healthy”.

