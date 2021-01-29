Healthcare app development in 2021

It is said that having a good, healthy life and good sense are among our lives’ uncounted blessings. When it comes to staying healthy, people are ready to invest as much as it takes to keep fit. For them, the healthcare providers are doing their part to help people meet their health requirements by applying the latest digital technologies.

Healthcare is one of the areas where there are promising developmental trends. And if you are curious and want to know how to develop a healthcare app or the benefits of IoT apps in healthcare, you need to get the experts’ advice, so you can find it in articles mentioned.

According to the statistics of some of the consumer surveys, an excellent part of our society uses at least one health tracking app to monitor their health. You also can find some useful info about electronic health records systems in Aimprosoft’s article. Well, to make you realize this trend, let’s take a look at the top two healthcare apps.

Top Two healthcare apps

Health Tap

It is one of the most trendy health apps and is available for both Android and iOS users. This is a free app, which means that you do not have to pay for its services. Using this app, you can ask questions about your health and search for more than 2.6 million answers from doctors. There are articles about various diseases written as well. Plus, the doctor will answer your questions in 24 hours, and the answers will also remain confidential, which makes this app on the top.

Shopwell: Better Food Choices

This app is among the top-rated health apps available and is also for both Android and iPhone users. Like the first one, this app is also free. However, this app helps you get simplified nutrition labels and find foods that will suit your healthy diet. You have to create your food profile with your dietary goals, allergies, health concerns, and dislikes and get a personalized nutrition score to scan a label. The other features are recommendations and location awareness tips to find suitable products in the grocery stores near you.

After reading about these two apps, you may have many questions like what healthcare software you can use for such privacy and what if you want to include something innovative like you want to guide your readers for clinical trial management. You need to know that you can achieve all the goals if certain factors are kept in mind.

Things that should be kept in mind while developing a healthcare app

The critical factors on which you must focus while developing a good healthcare app are:

Limit the amount of data to a minimum – Always keep in mind to gather only the needed information that will affect your app’s performance and make it more useful to the customers.

Should have options for patient data backup and removal- HIPAA is very structured about storing a person’s identifiable health details. All the data you have should be backed up and should have an option that allows the patient to delete their data from the system if the mobile device is lost.

Limit access to the app- Ensure that only authorized users and third-party software can access the app’s data.

Bio authentication – There should be a 2-factor authentication and automatic logout when the user is not active.

Encryption of patient data- It is always safe to encrypt the patient’s information not to reach the wrong hands.

Implementation of an audit mechanism– You should be able to track the person using the app and view the changes made by them.

Ensure data integrity- Protected health information should be unavailable for unauthorized changes. Blockchain technology is fantastic when it comes to preserving a patient’s data integrity.

Enact privacy policy- The customers will always appreciate a transparent privacy policy that details how their data is treated. According to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the privacy policy walks hand in hand with the establishment of a long-term strategy for monitoring all aspects of health.

Out of all these factors, the main thing is that the app has to be HIPAA compliant, and if you focus on all the above items, then it will be. But what is HIPAA? Well, see below to know about it.

What is HIPAA?

HIPAA, when expanded, is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. It is a set of rules that were introduced in 1996. The necessary steps to make an app with HIPAA compliance are:-

Choose and implement HIPAA as a service backend

Separate Private Health Information from other App Data

Encryption Throughout the app

Run audit and penetration tests

Implement long-term strategy with logging

Conclusion

The healthcare app development needs a lot of effort, dedication, and expertise. There are many things to do, starting from selecting a target audience to deciding the features that will attract users to particularities of development, testing and security. All the efforts you put in will be rewarded as the mHealth market is very prospective.