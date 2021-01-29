Major family-friendly Fife development sells its final home

A 227-home development has sold out, leaving a strong legacy after providing a boost for local house-hunters and the area’s economy.

Ostlers Way on the eastern outskirts of Kirkcaldy sold its last property at the turn of the year amidst interest from a number of buyers seeking space in response to changing buyer demands.

Property developer Dundas Estates first started construction on the site in 2015, and has generated an estimated £1.5m to boost local infrastructure and schooling through Section 75 payments in that time.

The Scottish developer has also sought to create an integrated community and enhance the lives of those that live at Ostler’s Way, creating a play area and a multi-use games court as part of the well-connected site.

To the entrance of the development stands public art displays inspired by globally renowned, and locally celebrated Wemyss Ware pottery, which have been producing bespoke designs since 1882.

Sales Manager, Heather Birrell, said: “This has been a brilliant development for us, enabling us to build quality family homes in a location that meets the needs of so many.

“Pleasingly, there have been a lot of local buyers, able to move into larger homes designed for 21st century life. A majority of buyers have come from Fife.

“It’s no surprise that we’ve sold our last homes here amid a surge in demand for space inside and out. It’s something we’ve experienced across our developments in Fife, Perthshire and the Lothians.

“As we prepare to leave Ostlers Way for good, we must acknowledge that the surrounding community has been especially supportive and understanding throughout construction, for which we thank them.”

Ensuring it could boost prospects for a range of buyers, Ostlers Way offered buyers 14 different house styles with three, four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties as well as terraced homes and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

The developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities, and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

For more information on Dundas developments, you can visit https://www.dundas.co.uk/find-a-home