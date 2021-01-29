A Scottish University is set to provide a months worth of event – to promote positive role models within the LGBT+ community.

The University of Dundee will help to promote role models from within the LGBT+ community and showcase their impact on the world.

Professor Tim Kelly says that a programme of events hosted by the University as part of LGBT+ History Month can also help to highlight the hurdles that LGBT+ people continue to face in society.

Talks from distinguished speakers and online film screenings form part of the line-up that will celebrate the role of LGBT+ people in both the University community and wider society, running from Thursday 4 to Friday 26 February.

Professor Kelly, Dean of the School of Education and Social Work and Co-Chair of the University’s LGBT+ Staff Network, said, “LGBTQI+ people have made enormous contributions to society, but these have often been made invisible.

“LGBT+ History Month is one way our community and our allies push back to ensure our place in history is not forgotten.

“Visibility of LGBTQI+ people, both today and historically, is an important tool to combat transphobia, biphobia, and homophobia and promote acceptance for those struggling to come to terms with their sexuality or gender identity.”

The University of Dundee is a member of Stonewall, supporting and actively promoting equality in the workplace for LGBT+ people.

The institution is also subscribed to the Athena SWAN charter, which celebrates good practice towards the advancement of gender equality.

Lectures looking at history, science, medicine and more, will further showcase the achievements of LGBT+ people.

All events will take place online and are free of charge and open to everybody. The full programme of events can be viewed at the University’s dedicated LGBT+ History Month web page.