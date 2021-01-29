Pianist with dementia who went viral for four note tune inundated with birthday messages – while he fights COVID-19

A PIANIST with dementia who went viral for creating a stunning four note tune has been inundated with kind birthday messages.

Composer Paul Harvey has received thousands of birthday wishes on social media today (FRI) to mark his 81st birthday – while he fights COVID-19.

His son Nick Harvey posted a tweet earlier today saying: “At 80, my dad Paul improvised a masterpiece, raised £1m+ for charity and got to no.1. He also got Covid.”

“It has hit him hard. I’m really worried about his mental state.”

“He is 81 today. Please wish him a happy birthday. I’ll read him your replies. They may give him a lift.”

Paul’s post was quickly inundated with thousands of messages from adoring social media users and celebrities.

Scots comedian Jane Godley who has gone viral for her cheeky takes of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said: “Sending piano daddy all the love in world.”

Comedian Stephen Grant sent a special video saying, “Hey Nick, this is for Paul. Save you having to read it out. X”

His son replied, “This made dad laugh out loud – the first time he has laughed for a long time. Thank you.”

An ex pupil of retired music teacher Mr Harvey said: “Happy birthday Mr Harvey, my favourite teacher and inspiration for my love of music.

“Please stay in your favourite pyjamas and rest up. I’m always thinking of you.

“If you don’t behave, I’ll bring my trumpet over and remind you that my playing still sounds like a cow at milking time!”

The UK’s leading dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society wrote: “We’re wishing Paul a very happy birthday! Sending him lots of virtual hugs, today and always. We hope he has a fantastic day!”

Paul, from Sussex, hit headlines last year when he released a no1 single that had just four notes.

The clip went viral and the performance was then aired on Radio 4’s Broadcasting House for World Alzheimer’s Day on 21 September.

The hit inspired a £1m charity donation from Scotland’s first ever billionaire, Sir Tom Hunter.



Mr Harvey’s son Nick had posted the clip online to show how musical ability can survive memory loss.

The donation was split between the Alzheimer’s Society and Music for Dementia.



Two weeks ago a video emerged of the 81-year-old playing his son a new piece of music that he had recently composed.



He has called the track, “Distant Memories” which his son described it as, “rather beautiful.”