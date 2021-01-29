VIDEO shows a determined lorry driver ploughing through a heavily flooded carriageway – which was closed due to Storm Christoph.

The water is so deep on the carriageway that it is spilling over the central reservation – but the brave driver carries on.

The video of the truck was captured on the A555 in Greater Manchester last Thursday.

The video was then shared on Facebook the following day by Jase Ryan after he managed to capture the driver from James Booth LTD blasting through the deep water.

Jase, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, captioned his post: “Nothing stops James Booth. Not even a road closure due to flooding.”

24-year-old Jase managed to take the video from a vantage point on a bridge above the A555.

In the video, the green lorry can be seen approaching a huge area of flooded motorway.

As the video begins, the green lorry can be seen half submerged in the deep water.

The driver keeps his nerve however and continues to plow through.

As the driver is making his way through the water, it can be seen coming up to his windscreen.

The force of the vehicle pushing through the water also causes miniature waves to form which spill over the already flooded central reservation.

The road was actually closed on both sides due to the severe flooding, however the driver luckily made it through.

Since Jase posted the clip online, James Booth Ltd has also shared the footage onto their own Facebook page.

The haulage company captioned their post: “Wow! This is amazing- thank you for sharing Jase.”

Facebook users have thought the clip is amazing.

Joanne Barker said: “Lol, his feet must be getting wet.”

John Dickinson posted: “Just getting an underbody wash.”

Anthony Hart commented: “Jesus. That’s ace.”

Speaking today, Jase said:” I had just stopped to see how bad the flood was and heard the truck coming and thought it would be worth filming.

“I think it wasn’t the best as the road was fully closed at either end due to the flooding.

“I am surprised he made it through.”

In a statement last week, a spokesperson for Stockport Council said: “Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident due to Storm Christoph, a decision which is only taken in emergency situations.

“Due to the heavy, persistent, rainfall associated with Storm Christoph, we have closed the westbound and eastbound carriageway of the A555 from the Bramhall Oil Terminal to Styal Road.”