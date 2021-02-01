INCREDIBLE IMAGES captured the moment firefighters spent three hours rescuing a horse that managed to get trapped inside a 1 x 1 metre wide slurry pit.

The 26-year-old horse, known as Angel, was rescued by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service yesterday after it was found wedged inside the tiny access pit.

A farmer in Kendal stumbled across the distressed horse and immediately called the fire service.

The distressing images show Angel stuck in the small hole unable to move with its head popping out and being fed before they started the rescue operation.

They covered the horses eyes to keep her relaxed as the rescue team used a farmer’s diggers to free the horse out of the hole.

Other images show the horse tied to the digger with material securely around its waist to lift it out safely.

The crew managed to pull Angel out of the hole and she is now currently recovering.

The fire and rescue team to Facebook yesterday to share the incredible story:

They captioned their post with: “Today at approximately 0955hrs Kendal White watch along with Milnthorpe On-call, Kendal On-call & SM Leather were mobilised to a large animal rescue in the Kendal area.

“A horse had become trapped in an access pit to a slurry store approximately 1mx1m.

“The horse named Angel was 26 years old, and as you can see by the pictures she was well and truly trapped.

“Crews worked tirelessly, along with the farmer to free the horse, utilising the farmers two diggers and tele-handler. The crews quite literally dug the horse out, then using a C60P1 animal rescue kit lifted the horse to safety.

“This was a very difficult job in difficult conditions. A huge thanks must go to the Milnthorpe crew; their knowledge of animals and the building trade were priceless.

“Well done to all involved, a real team effort which lasted approximately three hours. The horse was successfully rescued and is now hopefully going to make a full recovery.”

The post has attracted hundreds of comments from social media users, praising the rescuers for their efforts.

Carole Quill wrote under the post: “Brilliant job. Huge credit to you all. One very lucky horse and owners. Rest up Angel and fingers crossed speedy recovery.”

Emma Sandercock said: “Well done all involved! Great to see such teamwork, care and resolve, with a happy ending.

“I bet the poor old girl is stiff and aching after all that, but hopefully no lasting damage.”

Melissa Press wrote: “Absolutely fabulous read. You’ve restored my faith in the human race. Well done to everyone involved.”

Carol Shirl said: “Absolutely Amazing complicated rescue… and expertise from the most caring and dedicated people…Much admiration and respect for you.”