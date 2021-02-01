Edinburgh based start up launch crowdfund

Edinburgh start up launch a crowdfunding campaign – in order to expand their small business.

Sustainably, the brainchild of a mother-daughter duo, are looking to raise £300,000 to help them market, improve functionality and launch a new business platform.

Sustainably is a free app that lets people easily and safely give to their chosen good causes by rounding up cashless transactions and donating spare change automatically, every time they shop.

Notable charities like McMillan have already signed up to use Sustainability.

Gen Z and millennials who are the UK’s biggest givers want to donate via mobile and see their impact.

While more than half of donations are still made in cash, we live in an increasingly cashless society.

Sustainably’s app lets individuals effortlessly make a positive impact every day and sends charity updates showing you the difference you’ve made. You set your donation limits and can stop, start, pause or change them at any time.

Loral Quinn, Co-Founder and CEO of Sustainably comments, “We believe that many of us want to support charities but don’t want to commit to one cause and face the hassle and guilt of later cancelling.

“People want convenience, flexibility, transparency and control. With services such as banking, transport and music becoming more automated and frictionless, we aim to do the same for giving.”