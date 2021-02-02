AN AMAZON customer has been left fuming after paying £449 for a new Xbox but was delivered a box full of sawdust instead.

Kenn Birch from Northampton in the East Midlands says he was scammed by the online retailer after pre-ordering a brand new Xbox Series X last month.

The 56-year-old had been waiting for his delivery yesterday but was shocked to open his Amazon parcel and find four blocks of £8 Smart Pet sawdust inside.

IT worker Kenn said that he noticed the parcel had been tampered with when it was delivered so he opened it up in front of the delivery driver.

He claims the delivery driver just shrugged and walked away.

Kenn has since complained to Amazon but was told he has to wait up to a week for a refund and is unable to have the Xbox replaced.

Speaking today Kenn said: “I pre ordered the Xbox about three weeks ago from Amazon directly.

“I had to give a password on receipt so I assumed they had stepped up with their security over expensive items.

“It was due to be delivered on Sunday so I waited in all day. We’ve got two dogs barking dogs and there were two adults in all day but nothing was delivered.

“I then got an email saying ‘delivery not completed’. I got in touch to find out what they were doing and watched as it was taken back to the warehouse.

“It was due to be out for delivery again yesterday. I was off work and my wife was at work so I was looking forward to it finally arriving.

“As soon as it was taken out of the van I could see it was opened slightly. I thought it had possibly been damaged so I opened it up and straight away I knew.

“I said to the driver ‘this isn’t an Xbox’ and he just shrugged and walked away.

“The sawdust weighed pretty much the same as the Xbox was meant to weigh.

“It looked like it had been professionally done because of the weight and the same sized boxing .

“Amazon has now insisted for it all to be returned and then I have to wait up to seven days for a refund.

“You would think they would put me on a priority list for the next batch of Xbox’s but they haven’t even done that.

I will have to wait for my refund and then look out for when they are next back on sale again.”

This is not the first time Amazon has come under fire for their customers receiving strange items instead of expensive ones.

In November it was reported that some PS5 customers had received cat food, loo rolls and foot massagers instead of their £450 pre-ordered consoles.

