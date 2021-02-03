Do you know about National Hockey League ?

Hockey is a sport between two teams of 11 players each hit by a ball. That has a solid round called a puck into the gold net of the opposite side. In which the ball cannot touch any part of the body Except for a goalkeeper who has the right to kick and his hand to flick the ball, but only in the area where the goal is scored. A goal considered to be a goal must be taken from inside the goal zone, i.e. within the 16-yard area marked with a curve. It is understood that the skull. Namely, having to take the ball to shoot the door inside that skull

National Hockey or the NHL (National Hockey League – NHL; France: Ligue nationale de hockey — LNH) is a North American professional ice hockey league. There are currently 31 teams in the league: 24 in the United States and 7 in Canada. It is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada, along with Major League Baseball. National Football League and the National Basketball Association Stanley Cup, which is the trophy given to the winning team each season. It is the oldest professional sports trophy in North America.

The National Hockey League was established on November 26, 1917 at the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, following the disruption of the operation of the pioneer organization, the National Hockey League (NHA), which was founded in 1909. Renfrew Town Ontario County [3] The NHL immediately replaced the NHL as one of the leagues participating in the Stanley Cup. Before later There will be only the NHL that will be the only participating league.

When it began to come up There are only four teams in the NHL. And all located in Canada Which coincides with the word “national” in the league was later expanded to the United States in 1924 when the Boston Bruins. They joined the league from 1942 to 1967 with only six teams combined. Made this era nicknamed “Original Six”, the league added new teams until the number of teams doubled in 1967, then the number of teams in the league increased to 18 from 1974 and 21 in 1979Between 1991 and 2000 the NHL expanded to 30 teams, added the 31st team in 2017, and approved the 32nd addition in 2021.

The league’s headquarters have been in New York City since 1989, when the headquarters moved from Montreal.

After the removal that led to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season, the league was signed, including the wage ceiling in 2009, the NHL hit record high in terms of value. Sponsor, attendance and audience on television

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) considers the Stanley Cup one of the "The most important competition for this sport" NHL attracts highly skilled players from all over the world. Currently, there are players from around 20 countries. In the past, most of the players in the league were Canadian. But in the past thirty years. The proportion of American and European players is likely to be higher. Especially the Czech and Russian players who came after the Cold War.