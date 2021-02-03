FANTASTIC pictures show Scottish Highland estate with snow so deep their large 4×4 can hardly be seen.

Cawdor Estate posted the impressive pictures showing 5ft high snow walls and said they haven’t seen snow like this for “ten years”.

The highland estate in Nairn, Scottish Highlands captured the images of their gamekeepers Toyota Hilux surrounded by two walls of snow.

They then shared the images onto their Twitter page yesterday, captioning their post: “When the snow is higher than your Hilux!!”

The images show the black Toyota 4×4 nestled in between two thick walls of snow – which are estimated to be over five foot tall.

Another angle of the snow shows how the roof of the Hilux is just visible over the top of the snow, highlighting how deep it really is.

The beautiful pictures were captured while the estate’s gamekeeper was out on the hills feeding the sheep.

Since sharing the images yesterday, Twitter users have been commenting on the snow and can’t believe their eyes.

@SCSTG said: “Wow! #staysafe”

@HelMcQ83 commented: “That’s a Beast from the East on steroids.”

@fecklessfox100 tweeted: “Now that’s proper snow.”

Speaking today, Rachel Bromby from the Cawdor Estate said: “It’s the first time in ten years we have seen snow like this.

“One of the gamekeepers was out on the hill feeding the sheep and managed to take the picture.”