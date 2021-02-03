Scotland’s top tennis talents have banded together to create a YouTube series that will help showcase their day to day lives.

For the first time, the players will give unprecedented access to training, travel and tournament life.

The series will give an insight into the lives of the National Player Programme squad as they travel the world to realise their ambitions; from multiple Grand Slam champion Gordon Reid to rising stars Ali Collins, Connor Thomson and Jacob Fearnley, and doubles specialist Jonny O’Mara.

Episode one launches on Thursday and will reveal life inside the Australian Open bubble as last year’s doubles quarter-finalist, Jonny O’Mara, prepares for the opening Grand Slam of 2021.

Jonny O’Mara said: “Everyone on the National Player Programme is excited about taking part in Between the Lines and providing some insight into their own tennis journey.

“I’m very fortunate to be preparing for the first Grand Slam of the year in what are really challenging circumstances but it’s an honour to be first up with an insight into quarantine life ahead of the Australian Open.”

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland Chief Executive, added: “Between the Lines gives our National Player Programme players the opportunity to share their journey in an attempting to become successful tennis professionals.

“We want to give tennis fans, sports fans and the YouTube generation opportunities to follow these careers, to support them on the way and, hopefully, share in their future successes.

Fans can tune-in to Tennis Scotland’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels this week for previews ahead of the official launch.