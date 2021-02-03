How far can Rangers go in the Europa League?

Rangers remain unbeaten in the 2020-21 Scottish Premier League after 26 games and are running away with the title.

Steven Gerrard’s side have a 23-point lead over rivals Celtic, albeit having played three games more than the defending champions.

The Glasgow side have dropped just six points so far this campaign – a draw away to Livingston in August, away to Hibernian in September and the recent 1-1 draw at Motherwell less than two weeks ago.

Domestic form has also been replicated in Europe so far this campaign where Rangers took 14 points from a possible 18 to top Group D of the UEFA Europa League.

European Adventures

Back-to-back high-scoring draws versus Portuguese champions Benfica in the middle of the group stage didn’t prevent the record champions of Scotland from winning their group either.

Rangers were convincing winners away to both Standard Liege and Lech Poznan, whilst completing the double over both sides at Ibrox too.

Gerrard’s side have been handed a favourable draw in the next round, when they take on resurgent Belgian side Antwerp.

The former feeder club of Manchester United are spending their fourth successive season in the First Division A and have finished in the top four in each of the past two, having spent a couple of seasons outside of the top tier.

Rangers are heavy favourites with the fans and bookmakers to progress from this tie, with odds as short as 1/3. The first leg takes place in Belgium on Thursday 18 February, with the return leg a week later.

32 teams are left for the opening round of the knockout stage, and whilst Rangers aren’t among the favourites to lift the trophy, they should not be overlooked.

Star Players

They have a number of goalscorers across the pitch, with right-back James Tavernier, midfielders Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe, and striker Alfredo Morelos all leading the way in the European competition with two goals each through six matches.

Domestically, Tavernier has been one of their stars attacking from full-back, but Steven Gerrard is putting together a formidable side on the European front – with the likes of Ryan Kent, Connor Goldson and Ianis Hagi all looking to impress. They also have the experienced Jermain Defoe.

The Favourites

Rangers are long shots at 40/1 to lift the 2020-21 Europa League trophy, but you can expect those odds to drop provided they progress past Antwerp in the second round.

English clubs dominate the list of favourites, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal leading the way. However, Premier League sides have tended to focus on domestic competition over the past decade or so.

Leicester City may be considered a better value side to win, with former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers seeing his side’s odds at 14/1 fifth favourites, behind AC Milan.

There is a wealth of historic clubs left in the competition and one that could be visiting Ibrox in the round of 16 in March…