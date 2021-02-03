Scottish care provider completes vaccine roll out across 11 care homes

A care provider which operates care homes across the country has completed its Covid-19 inoculation programme – with residents already talking about how their lives are set to be transformed.

Mansfield Care has successfully offered the vaccine to all of its frontline staff and residents, and have carried out the procedure to all those who have requested the vaccine.

Mansfield Care operates 11 care homes across Edinburgh, Borders and the West of Scotland, specialising in small homes which offer bespoke, friendly care and boast state of the art facilities.

99-year-old Alexander Brown, from Galahill House in Galashiels, hopes for normality as soon as possible after receiving the vaccine last month.

Alex said: “Physically I felt no different, I never felt the needle going in. I have missed my family, and so they were very glad when they found out I had received my first dose.

“I hope we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

88-year-old resident, Katherine Flavel of Pine Villa in Loanhead, Midlothian received her vaccine on January 14 and hopes to see her family of four children, seven grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren soon.

Katherine said: “I received my vaccine a few weeks ago and it went very well. The process went smoothly and all the staff worked together to support us through it. We all enjoyed a nice cuppa afterwards.

“I miss my family, and I hope this vaccine will mean I get to see them soon. I would recommend everyone to get the vaccine.”

Similarly, Kilmarnock’s Argyll House resident and former security liaison officer, Charlie Dean, said: “The more people who get that jag the greater chance we have of eradicating the virus from our daily lives.

“I’m delighted to have received the vaccine and get to spend time with my wife Jean, it is the longest amount of time I have spent apart from her.”

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hume said: “It’s been a difficult year for everyone, so to have the vaccination programme fully completed with the full support of our staff and residents has been an incredible lift.

“Our philosophy that ‘small is key’ has been integral to keeping our residents and staff safe, while maintaining an optimal level of care throughout the pandemic.

“At this stage we cannot predict how the virus will mutate, and what impact that will have on our community, but we are determined to cover all bases and maintain the safety of everyone in our care homes.

“Again we would like to thank our incredible staff who have worked tirelessly over this turbulent period, and our residents for their continued diligence and patience.”

Mansfield Care has also implemented a regimented and rapid lateral flow testing process which swab tests staff two to three times per week and provides test results within 30 minutes, to ensure the safety of residents and staff alike.

In addition to its rigorous testing, the provider has also focused on creating new activities to combat the boredom and loneliness caused by social distancing and restrictions, including personalised activity boxes for residents and a creative conversation ball game designed specifically for residents with dementia.

Mansfield Care operates 11 care homes across Edinburgh, Borders and the West of Scotland, specialising in small homes which offer bespoke, friendly care and boast state of the art facilities.

Mansfield Care specialises in small, friendly, residential care homes across Edinburgh, Borders and West of Scotland, providing individualised care in state of the art facilities.

The Mansfield Care ethos is inspired by the kind of care many would wish for later in life – positive, empathetic, respectful and homely.

To find out more about Mansfield Care visit, https://www.mansfieldcare.co.uk/