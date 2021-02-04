Hibs striker explains why returning to Raith Rovers was an easy decision

Jamie Gullan admits rejoining Raith Rovers for a third loan stint was an easy decision after seeing his route to first team football at Hibs blocked by Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge.

The 21-year-old returned to Stark’s Park on deadline day after it became clear that want-away forward Nisbet would not be moving to Birmingham City.

Gullan made 14 Premiership substitute appearances in a total of 21 outings for Jack Ross’ side during the first half of the campaign.

And although he has no complaints about being behind 20-goal pair Nisbet and Doidge in the pecking order, the marksman admits he needs regular football.

Gullan, who came on at half-time for Raith in Wednesday’s 4-1 Fife derby loss at Dunfermline, said: “It’s obviously not good when you’re sitting watching the games all the time.

“You feel you can contribute, but ultimately we’ve got a good squad at Hibs.

“It’s not easy when strikers are banging them in.

“The boys are in a good run of form now, so it’s always tough to break into that team.

“With Nizzy staying, we have numbers up front so I knew the game-time was going to be limited.

“There’s a lot of competition for places, so it’s good to get out.

“Hopefully I’ll get a good loan spell here under my belt again and I’ll go back in the summer to try and get in the team.

“The manager told me to show people what I can do, ‘be positive every time you get on the pitch and try and get in amongst the goals’.”

Gullan admits there was a late rush to sort out the loan deal following an eventful day that saw Nisbet hand in a transfer request in a futile bid to force through a switch to Birmingham.

He added: “It was quite late on Monday night.

“It was about 6pm when I got the all clear.

“We moved quite quickly and got it done and I’m buzzing to be back.”

Gullan, who first joined Raith on loan in March 2019 before notching nine goals for John McGlynn’s side during the first half of last season, added: “I’ve got great memories at Raith; the club, players, staff and fans know me and I love the place here.

“When I got the opportunity to come out on loan, this was where I wanted to come.

“I’m delighted to be back and hopefully get some game-time and some goals.”