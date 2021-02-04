A MANCHESTER United fan has gone viral on Twitter – after sharing post about his team winning 9-0 on the same day his daughter was born.

Bradley Easey was overcome with joy on Tuesday night after celebrating an impressive Man United win over Southampton and the birth of his daughter a few hours later.

Bradley from Holbeach, Lincolnshire, took to Twitter to share his joy filled night.

His post reads: “20:45 at the hospital, 22:00 Man United 9-0 win, 04:15 my daughter arrives.

“WHAT A NIGHT.”

The first image shows 24-year-old Bradley sitting in the hospital watching the game on his mobile, his partner Jasmine can be seen in the background watching him.

He also attached a picture of the Man United scoreboard which shows their 9-0 win over Southampton.

Bradley then shared images of himself feeding his new daughter Wynter.

Bradley then subsequently shared a picture of Wynter asleep with a Marcus Rashford jersey covering her.

He captioned his pic: “Marcus Rashford has new no1 fan.”

The football star even liked the tweet, much to the joy of Bradley and his partner Jasmine.

Hundreds of fans took to the social media site to congratulate the family.

The baby girl’s great grandma Barbara Almey commented: “ Making me a great grandmother.

“What a result after watching the match. Another member of our red family.”

@dimhejyatanda25 said: “Congratulations! A nine months pregnant eases with 9 goals”

@NHSEastEngland posted: “Congratulations! We hope your daughter and partner are doing well.”

@lexRahl commented: “You’re literally NEVER forgetting yesterday! Congratulations on your daughter!”

@PaulCashin_ joked: “Lucky man to be alive watching a game during labour.”

Speaking today Bradley said: “We had just arrived at the hospital and we were in very early labour when the game was on and Jasmine was trying different techniques to get the baby moving into the correct position.

“She watches all the games with me so she doesn’t mind, we knew we were in for a longer labour.”

“I will definitely be telling her this once she’s grown up, we can’t wait until she’s old enough to start playing herself.

“Rashford has liked the tweet and I think Jasmine was more excited than me!

“It was an amazing night! We’re so happy with our little girl, the game was just a massive bonus to the night.

“She was 8 days late and I think the 9 goals flying in hopefully took her mind off some of the pain at the time.”