A COUPLE of students have paid tribute to their favourite pubs and clubs by toasting a drink outside their closed doors.

Lindsay Scott and pal Oisséne Donnelly filmed themselves visiting several establishments around Edinburgh to salute them with a drink during lockdown.The TikTok clip shows the girls begin their jaunt by buying cans of gin and tonic in a local shop before setting off on their tour, soundtracked by an upbeat mash-up of Azealia Banks and Madonna.

First stop is McSorley’s , where the girls crack open cans of Passion Fruit Martini and cheers to the much-loved Irish sports bar.

They make their next stop at another popular Irish pub, as Oissene poses outside Dropkick Murphy’s miming a tear running down her face.

The girls then toast their cans on a grey and rainy Canongate outside The Three Sisters, a spot known far and wide for catering to student bar crawls and stag dos on Saturday nights. But Lindsay’s video shows how truly lifeless and empty these typically packed pubs and bars have become in lockdown. The city looks deserted as they make more stops at nightclub Subway, Grassmarket haunt Biddy Mulligan’s in the Old Town. Toasts continue as the girls journey over to Edinburgh’s New Town, highlighting spots like Garibaldi’s and WhyNot nightclub. They celebrate another toast with cans of gin beside popular city centre pub Kitty O’Shea’s, before posing in front of Candy Bar and PDT.

The video closes with a shot of Lindsay finishing off her can of Rhubard and Ginger Gin in Edinburgh’s city centre. The Edinburgh University students posted the clip onto TikTok last week (28 JAN), attracting almost 30,000 views and thousands of likes. They wrote: “Some unreal memories in all of these places.” TikTok user @ninahill commented: “Impeccable taste ladies. I lived in the building attached to the three sisters and it was the best time of my life” Another user, @chloemitchell24, said: “stop this made me miss all these places too much”