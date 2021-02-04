AN ANONYMOUS Twitter account reaching out to people who are struggling with mental health issues has been set up to help those needing help during the pandemic.

The account called Help has been set up by two men from London and Birmingham who have struggled with their own mental health and want to help others.

The page was designed to help people struggling with their mental health and offer them an outlet to talk but they do it anonymously.

The selfless duo – aged 19 and 21 – look out for people on Twitter who look like they may be struggling by what they are posting online.

They then reach out by sending them a message to check they are okay and offer them a confidential area to talk about their feelings.

Their username is [email protected] and their bio reads: “Just two lads who have had mental health issues and now want to help others.

“DM’s are always open. Stay safe and keep smiling.”

Speaking today, one of the account creators, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “Two of us run this account.

“I made the account and DM lads who have tweeted certain things that made it seem like they were struggling.

“One of the lads I DM’d was my friend. We then got talking and we realised how similar we were in terms of both suffering with mental health and wanting to help other people out.

“A tweet involving our account went fairly viral, so me and my friend teamed up to combine forces to help out lads mental health.

“It’s a tough one. You look at the Covid cases and deaths each day and it’s heartbreaking.

“It’s a balance I think. I think we both noticed, during this lockdown especially, more lads tweeting about mental health and the problems they’ve been having.

“So you could say that this was the reason yeah, but regardless of the lockdown lads mental health needs more attention, and the stigma around it needs to be removed and say it’s ok to not be ok.”

Twitter user Josh Byrne, shared the Twitter page praising the two “lads” for being there and helping out the people struggling with mental health created by the lockdown.

The 21-year-old from Essex uploaded a message to Twitter on Sunday (JAN 31) captioned with: “Love this, big up yourself whoever you are.”

The message to Josh reads help at the top for the username. It reads: “Just an account who is DMing lads who I’ve seen over Twitter just to make sure their mental health is okay.

“And if it’s not and you ever need a chat this account is run by a lad who previously suffered with mental health and has overcome it and wants to be a voice to help other lads potentially overcome their mental health issues too.

“If this doesn’t affect you don’t worry too much but on the off chance I can help you by this DM please let me know.”

Josh’s tweet has since attracted more than 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Speaking today Josh added: “I thought it was really good of him.

“I said to him I’ve been there myself and know how much a small message can go a long way for someone in that situation, think it’s a quality idea.”

Dozens of other social media users have praised the men for setting up the account.

@alexmeredit wrote: “This is amazing and I love this person, but doesn’t it spark anyone as sad or bad that some random guy has to help people on Twitter because the systems in place that are designed to help these people don’t work at all?”

@ChambsThe said: “That is actually so great, just an anon account who you can vent to. top lad, amazing.”

@Carl_Bettis commented: “If you have had it and got over it (if that is truly possible) to listen to everyone’s else’s problems, that in turn could affect your own mental health possibly, is an awesome and amazing thing to do, others before himself.”