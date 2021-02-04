? 40′ Mallan

Göztepe 1-1 Yeni Malatyaspor Tüm videolar için • @goalforza pic.twitter.com/yqP6AeliXS — @goalforza ‘y? takip ediniz. (@canligoltv8) February 4, 2021

STEVIE MALLAN’s maiden outing for Yeni Malatyaspor proved a Turkish delight as the on-loan Hibs star bagged a debut goal.

The 24-year-old, who joined Malatyaspor for the remainder of the campaign on deadline day, was handed an immediate berth in the starting line-up for yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Göztepe.

And Mallan made his mark after just 39 minutes, firing home a clinical rebound after his initial trademark drive from the edge of the box had been saved by Irfan Can Egribayat.

That effort made the scoreline 1-1, with Hamza Hamzao?lu’s men eventually claiming a point which sees them remain in 10th spot in the Super Lig.

Mallan made 21 appearances for the Hibees this season prior to being farmed out to the Turkish outfit, scoring four times.