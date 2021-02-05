£10m fund launched for Scottish Visitor Attractions

£10 MILLION worth of funding has been launched aiming to provide financial support to visitor attraction around Scotland.

The fund is part of an overall £104.3m of support for tourism businesses and will be open for applications next week.

The Visitor Attractions Support Fund acts as some relief from the impact of Covid-19 and will be delivered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Riddell Graham, Director of Industry & Destination Development, VisitScotland, said: “The Scottish tourism industry has been devastated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Visitor attractions play an important role in both the tourism industry and in local communities in Scotland.

“The COVID-19 lockdown, travel guidance, and current social distancing measures continue to place visitor attractions under considerable financial strain.

“Recovery will require our collective efforts and we must act as one to ensure the best possible outcomes for the whole of the visitor economy”.

The fund will bee open for applications from 12 noon on Thursday, 11 February, with guidance on the fund available online.

The final amounts awarded to a successful applicant will be determined once all applications are received by the closing date ofc5pm on Thursday, 18 February.

Gordon Morrison, Chief Executive, ASVA, said: “ Visitor attractions are vital to the Scottish tourism.

“It is the ‘see and do’ experiences and those businesses that look after our heritage, culture and landscapes that drive the footfall and stimulate the expenditure in the wider tourism economy.

“Securing the future of our sector will go a long way in securing the future of tourism in Scotland.’’