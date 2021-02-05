£33 billion investment plan detailed released by The Scottish Government

INVESTMENT in healthcare, education, transport and the environment over the next five years has been set out by the Scottish Government.

The Infrastructure Investment PLAN (IIP) will support 45,000 jobs and build a variety of healthcare facilities, schools and local facilities in Scotland.

A further £2bn has been added to the plan since the draft version was published in September last year.

New funding announcements include £110 million for digital public services transformation, £50 million for Active Freeways and £60 million for climate adaptation of the trunk road network.

The plan also outlines investments including £2.3 billion for healthcare, including the £204 million additional funding for The Baird Family Hospital and ANCHOR centre in Aberdeen.

The plan also includes the Grampian, Perth and Kirkcaldy elective facilities, and £67 million for the provision of a new health and social care community hub in Parkhead.

Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Since we published our draft IIP in September, we have received broad support for our world-leading approach and have increased the total spend by £2 billion to further boost our economic and green recovery from the pandemic.

“Our overall focus is on driving inclusive economic growth, the transition to net zero, and building resilient and sustainable places.

“This package of significant investment will support economic confidence in every corner of Scotland and send out a clear message that we will continue to do all we can to secure our recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In the process we will also be supporting over 45,000 jobs and building a strong future for Scotland.”

Further details of the investment plan include £2 billion for education and learning facilities including a new city centre primary school and a new Gaelic school in Glasgow, with up to £90 million towards the Dunfermline Learning Campus

The Scottish Government has said there will be “Significant investment to strengthen connectivity across Scotland with £600 million for the R100 programme.”

A further £1.5 billion has been announced to go towards transport, including £550 million for rail decarbonisation.

Investment worth £500 million for bus priority, over £550 million for active travel infrastructure projects and £287 million for the Future Transport Fund

Measures to support climate adaptation includes £150 million additional funding for flood risk management and £12 million for coastal change adaptation