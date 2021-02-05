Easy and fast way to find a trusted removalists in Australia

Are you looking to move soon? This is for sure an exciting milestone for you but at the same time can turn out to be stressful if you don’t plan ahead of time. Making a checklist of what to do before, during and after the move will make things easier and less stressful.

One thing that could reduce the stress of moving home is to get professional removalists to

help you out. Doing this can take some time though because you need to make sure you

only hire a reliable removalist to do the job.

Finding trusted removalists anywhere you are in Australia is easier and faster using this new platform called Upmove. You just need to submit one listing, Upmove will reach out to a network of Australia’s trusted moving companies, local and interstate removalists to provide you with competitive quotes.

How Upmove works

To get quotes from Upmove, you will need to fill out a form on the website. You will be asked to provide important details such as the pick-up and drop-off address, date of the move and list of the items you require to move. Once you submit the request, Upmove will notify removalists servicing your area and let them know of your request.

You will receive multiple quotes in just one listing. You don’t have to go from one website to another or spend time phoning different moving companies.

Removalists on Upmove can see quotes of other removalists so to win your moving job, so

they will offer competitive quotes to beat other removalists’ quotes.

Also, you get to communicate with the removalists, you can check their profiles and see

reviews from their previous customers, so you get to know how trustworthy they are.

Benefits of hiring a removalist

Moving involves a lot of tasks, from research to planning, to the actual moving of your

belongings. It sure can be tiring. But when you hire a removalist, it can lighten your burden.

Here are some of the benefits of doing so.

1. You save time and energy because you won’t have to do the loading and unloading

of your belongings. You have more time to tackle other important things on your

move. Also, you will have time to relax and get ready for your transition.

2. It’s more organized and convenient. With their years of experience, removalists

sure know how to keep things organized during the move. They know how to

maximize space on their moving trucks and how to place your belongings on the

truck for it to be less susceptible to falling and damage.

3. Safety of your belongings. Having professionals handle the loading and unloading

of your stuff, you can ensure that it will be safe from any damage. They know how to

properly lift heavy furniture and also have the right equipment do the job safely like

dollies, moving blankets and pads.

4. You will save money. You think hiring a removalist is not an economical choice, but

that’s not always right. Especially when doing an entire house move where you have

a lot of heavy furniture to move. When you do a DIY move, chances are you will need

to buy materials to ensure safe moving like moving blankets, padding and even a

dolly. When you hire a moving company, they will be the one to provide those for

you.

5. It will be less stressful because you don’t have to worry about how to move your

items, especially if you own expensive furniture, appliances and antiques. Once you

hire a removalist. You don’t have to worry about who’s going to help you, no need to

call up friends to help you out with your move. The removalists will take care of it, you

just need to coordinate with them.

Now that you know where to easily find trusted removalists in Australia and the benefit of

doing so, start your moving plan and head over to Upmove now.