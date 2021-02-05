First-time buyers delighted after moving into their perfect family home

Two first-time buyers have landed their perfect match at an award-winning sustainable housing development, taking a three-bedroom semi-detached home off the market.

After recently getting engaged, research scientist Terri Russell, and her fiancé Nathan bought their first home together after falling in love with the community spirit of their new estate.

The happy buyers purchased their new semi-detached villa at Dundas Estates’ Calderwood Village in Coatbridge.

The young couple, local to Coatbridge, were blown away by the design of the property, with many of the home’s features appealing to scientist Terri.

23-year-old Terri, said: “We didn’t want to live somewhere where all the houses looked the same, and looking around the development it was immediately comforting to see that each new build home looks slightly different from the other.

“I’ve always wanted an open plan house, and so this was definitely a big deciding factor, but we’re also amazed by the amount of storage we have in our home.

“The little things like having the living room to the rear of the house also makes it feel really private and intimate.

“Walking around the development you can tell this is a great place to raise a family, with children often out playing at the local park and people walking their dogs.

“We couldn’t be happier with the house and we can’t wait to start a family of our own here.”

The couple purchased ‘The Robson’ home, which, as well as a private driveway, features a layout ideal for a growing family.

Upstairs features generous storage and 3 bedrooms, with a master bedroom and an en-suite bathroom, while downstairs boasts a large kitchen and dining area, and a spacious lounge with double French doors leading out into a private garden.

Despite initial apprehensions as a first-time buyer, Terri has been overwhelmed by the support she received from Dundas Estates when looking for her perfect home.

Terri said: “The process was really straight forward, our sales manager Gail was amazing – she really held our hand the full way through it.”

“She was able to provide her sincere opinion on how best for us to move forward and find the right home. Dundas was always available whenever we needed advice or had queries about the property, which made our transition into our first home really easy.”

Calderwood Village sales manager, Gail Grant, said: “Our aim here is always to provide prospective buyers with an easy, straight forward process from the initial enquiry to handing over the keys – whether they’re first-time or experienced buyers.

“We are thrilled Terri and Nathan have settled into their new home, and we look forward to hearing from them in the future.”

The Calderwood Village is just a 30-minute drive from the centre of Glasgow, ideal for those travelling into Scotland’s busiest city for work.

The development is less than a mile from Whifflet train station, and a potential cycle path linking the village to Whifflet Park is to be created in the near future.

Prospective buyers are just a 20-minute car-journey from Drumpellier Country Park, which spans 500 acres of parkland, woodland and lochs, with café and family facilities also available.

Dundas has a track record of building well designed economical homes made for everyday living.

To learn more about Calderwood Village, please visit https://www.dundas.co.uk/calderwood-village-location or phone 0345 853 5006.