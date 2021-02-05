How Safe Are Online Betting Sites?

Once parliament passed the Gambling Act in 2005, the UK’s online gambling sphere steadily expanded. The law transferred licensing power from magistrates’ courts to local authorities and created the territory’s Gambling Commission. These occurrences coincided with the rise of affordable smartphone technology and increased internet penetration, both of which were responsible for this industry’s global upward trajectory, as it has marked year-on-year growth ever since the late-2000s.

Today, the UK Gambling Act is back in the news, as the government is again reviewing it,

assessing if it requires further amendments that would make sure that it is fit for the digital age.

Its original goal was to prevent the rise of criminal activity associated with wagering and

ensuring game fairness. Now, lawmakers seek to examine sportsbook promotions, online

gambling safety, gambling advertising restrictions, and emerging technologies such as

cryptocurrencies as a viable payment method. All this is leading laypeople to ask themselves – are online betting sites safe?

Are Online Betting Sites Safe?

In general – yes. Furthermore, if you are wondering – are online gambling sites legal? The

answer to that question is also – yes. Platforms that offer sports betting services require a

license to do so from a reputable overseeing body. At least, that is what laws in specific

countries explicitly state. You can wager at an unlicensed site, and you will likely go through a problem-free experience, but you run the risk of having no recourse in the case of a dispute.

There is no impartial arbitrator to pass judgment on the validity of any claim. Everything lies in the sole discretion of your chosen operator. Thus, things could get pretty one-sided.

Know that even in countries where online gambling is illegal, the risk of individuals getting

prosecuted for partaking in this activity at offshore sites is virtually non-existent.

Authorities do not bother wasting public resources and time chasing after those indulging in a leisure activity that most view as a matter of personal choice.

Naturally, as in any industry, scams exist in this sector as well. So, beware of pushy

salespeople pressuring you into immediate action, marketers peddling prediction software,

various sports betting investments, and stay away from betting syndicates. 99% of the time, if you stick to a reputable operator, everything should go smoothly. Plus, when you wager online, you minimize the danger of losing track of your bets or falling prey to crimes such as robberies.

If hackers scare you, you can install appropriate anti-malware software and learn how to

recognize phishing websites.

Top Criteria in A Secure Online Sportsbook

Now that we resolved the question – is online gambling safe in general, we can move on to how you can spot which operators are secure.

According to the American Gaming Association, in 2018, there were over 2,800 gambling

platforms on the internet. Seeing as every month new sites continuously pop up,something which is especially evident on the crypto-betting side of things, we can confidently assume that this figure is well over 3,000 in 2021. We can also guess that likely half of these sites accept sports wagers.

Therefore, when it comes time to pick an operator, things may not be as easy as

one would think, as the sports betting waters have become muddled with shady platforms.

If you are thinking – how can I gamble online safely? Well, when selecting who to bet with, keep an eye that they feature the following elements:

· Prominently displayed licensing information.

· Professional user interface and intuitive navigation.

· SSL encryption.

· Various payment methods on offer.

· A detailed baking section.

· Laid-out operator fess.

· An extensive FAQ page.

· 24/7 customer support.

· A mobile app, or at least a mobile-friendly website.

· Established history.

Running an online betting business is costly. Anyone serious about attracting customers will

follow industry standards concerning data protection, monetary transactions, and customer

service. Rogue sites cannot afford to incorporate many of the elements mentioned above, and they are unable to partner with multiple top payment providers. If you stumble upon one that is missing many of these elements, it may be masquerading as a legit operator.

That said, the best guiding criterion is always past user experiences. How long has a

sportsbook been in business, and what do its customers think about it? Nothing beats reading about thousands of players’ dealing with a specific operator. It helps you paint the most accurate picture.

What Is the Safest Way to Bet On Sports?

First off, if you are looking to make a habit of betting on sports over the internet, you need a short-list of websites like Safest Betting Sites that provide insightful resources and reliable data on the most trusted and reliable online sportsbooks. Quality info hubs can be a lifesaver, as they answer questions like what payment method is best for players from your location, what is the safest way to bet on sports, and what are specific bonus deadlines?

Most legit operators do everything in their power to protect your data and ensure your safety. Nevertheless, that does not mean that you are totally out of the woods and safe when wagering online. You have to do your part as well.

Ensure that you have up-to-date anti-malware software installed on all your devices and that you continuously update it. Use a strong password that mixes uppercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Never use the same one on multiple sites, and make sure that your security question is super-distinctive. Always be wary of customer representatives that contact you via email demanding information that may seem inappropriate.

Immediately upon sign-up, look to go through all the required identity verification protocols. If a platform has a gaming license, it must comply with regulations set by its licensor.

Such rules include verifying your identity before the sportsbook provides you with your winnings. It is standard practice, part of multiple international anti-money laundering directives. The operation will likely require that you provide copies of an ID and a utility bill that displays your address.

Aim to finish this process following registration so that you can receive a payout as soon as possible. Once completed, the site will know that you are a legit customer, and you are unlikely to face any future payment processing issues.

A useful tip is to look into cryptocurrencies if you are not already a user of digital money.

Utilizing a coin-based payment option brings with it benefits such as anonymity, speedy

withdrawals, low fees, and no geo-restrictions.

Most Trusted and Reliable Online Sportsbook

Since we got evaluation and security measures out of the way, it is time to analyze which is the most trusted betting site? It is a hard inquiry to answer. When pressed, most analysts will likely say that BetNow is the first operator that bettors should consider. Its drawbacks include that it features a complicated interface and that it has a limited offer of outright markets.

That said, its arge deposit bonus with a low rollover and excellent bet-builder function are super-alluring. The deposit bonus in question matches the first funds you place in your account 100% up to $500, and it comes with an x10 rollover. It requires that you input the coupon code – BN50 to become eligible for this offer. There is also a secondary deal on the table that provides a 25% bonus of up to $1,000. It has a low rollover of x5 and requires the bonus code – BN25.

MyBookie is also a decent option. It offers a sign-up bonus that matches your first deposit 100% up to $1,000 (an x10 rollover) and gives away a $25 risk-free bet when you create your account.

However, you’ll have to email the staff to get this deal, and it comes with an x5 rollover.

Complaints about MyBookie are the slow resolution of customer disputes and its 30-day bonus withdrawal restriction.

Few other platforms that you should look at are Bovada, SportBetting, and BetOnline. They all feature decent to excellent welcome offers, have loyalty schemes, and accept cryptocurrencies. Of course, do your research, and see if you can find an operator that we did not mention, but one that suits your needs more adequately than the ones we did.

To Wrap Up

If you want to bet on sporting events on the internet, nothing is stopping you from a legal

standpoint. It is always best to focus on what the operator you are considering offers, rather its location, and who regulates it. Sportsbooks live and die on their reputation. A track record with a line of satisfied customers should always trump early and favorable odds. These sites do their best to keep you safe because their future in this industry depends on it. So it is up to you to be responsible and pull your weight if you want to take up this hobby. Remember, if you do, explore bankroll management, as you should not endanger your overall financial state when indulging in this activity.