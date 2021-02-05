How to decorate a countryside home

Cottages in Britain offer endless ideas of vernacular architecture and are awash with originaldesign features through the ages. So if your rustic Scottish countryside cottage is craving for some instant old world charm, use these ideas to upgrade and inspire a quintessential rustic scheme to make the space look theatrical and magical.

Install an old-fashioned stove

You may be having an extremely efficient home heating system, but there is nothing to beat the coziness gained from gazing into the flames of a wood-burning stove. A stove radiates more heat around the room than an open fire, where the majority of the heat goes up through the chimney.

Apart from a good source of heat, some models can be used to heat water as well.

Curl up on a traditional sofa

An elegant handmade British sofa with its unique design gives a relaxed look to the living

room.It is available in various sizes and a range of fabrics like wools and checks, to complement the rustic cottage look. The frame is made of traditional hardwood with solid oak feet and comes split in half to allow easy access.

Create a classic kitchen

Vintage wooden sideboards, cupboards, tables and drawers lend an inimitable character to the kitchen. If you mix and match these unique units with the cabinets, it will add a rustic element of a country cottage to the entire home. Add vibrancy to the space by giving a cream color to the built-in units to give a timeless look to the whole kitchen.

Enhance the architectural features.

For those lucky few who own a countryside Scottish cottage, showing off its unique character should be on top of the list. Rather than restoring the original stone walls and wooden beams it is better to incorporate them into decor. Give a soft feel to the space by adding textiles and furniture which can help uplift the interior with its rustic charm.

Bring nature into your home

One of the best ways to bring an authentic natural feel to the home is by installing rustic

laminate flooring. Wood, stone and slate are some of the styles of cheap laminate flooring which can be purchased these days to invite nature right to the centre of your home. If your current interior looks dark, light rustic flooring is not only affordable but will convert your cottage into a bright oasis where you will enjoy spending time in.

Lay a freestanding roll top bath

If you like spending hours soaking up in the bathroom, one period home must-have should be a freestanding roll top bath. Whether you salvage it from the reclamation yard second-hand or install the lighter and affordable fiberglass alternative, it is sure to enhance the traditional feel of the bathroom. The tubs are also available in cast-iron models, but the older floors may not be able to support their weight.

If you want to inject a touch of rustic Celtic charm inside your Scottish cottage you dont have to go full throttle for a complete makeover theme. The few characteristics, explained above, which embrace Scottish design philosophy of regional crafts and natural beauty are more than enough to replicate in its interiors.