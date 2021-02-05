Sought after housing development sells out in historic Scottish town

BUYERS have snapped up the final homes in a historic town famed for being the final resting place of Scottish King, Robert the Bruce.

Dundas Estates’ Annfields development, to the east of Dunfermline, has sold out, with buyers moving to downsize or climb the property ladder – with the site offering a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and three, four and five-bedroom houses.

The 159 home development sold its final property after interest from a number of buyers, leaving a positive legacy within the community.

A public art sculpture has also been erected outside the development by artist, Tim Chalk. Tim created the piece which is inspired by birds when learning the surrounding streets are named after different species.

Sister development, Ostlers Way in Kirkcaldy has also sold its final property with demand remaining strong in the Fife property market.

Sales Manager, Irene Wilson, said: “We’re now off site at Annfields and proud to be leaving behind a development that has provided so many opportunities for such a range of buyers.

“Over recent years it has become a fully-fledged community, while buyers here are connected with Fife and Edinburgh, with almost immediate access onto the M90.”

While the independent developer has also sold out its other Fife development, Ostlers Way in Kirkcaldy in recent weeks, it is encouraging buyers to consider live developments, Pace Hill in Milnathort and Uphall Station Village.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

