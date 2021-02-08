Scottish legal firm announces acquisition of Glasgow based company

A SCOTTISH law firm has announced its latest major investment as it expands its team by acquiring a Glasgow based re-mortgaging and debt recovery company.

Simpson & Marwick has acquired Alston Law a legal firm propelling its total staff to over 70 people.

The move will allow Simpson & Marwick to absorb a range of established contracts with over 40 leading house-builders, panel managers and lenders across the UK.

The combined businesses have a collective turnover of £5m as the legal firm now looks to expand across Scotland

Glasgow based Alston Law is best known for its lender services, particular remortgages and debt and asset recovery, which will remain a distinct specialism.

Simpson & Marwick Managing Partner, Rob Aberdein, 41, said: “We know the lender services sector well. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop an area where we have the technology, understand regulatory compliance and where both customer service and specialist knowledge are coveted by clients.

“We understand the sensitivities that are particular to the Alston Law client base. Our first job has been to meet with clients and reassure them that they will continue to see the same outstanding levels of service and expertise.

“Indeed, we plan to invest in enhancing the service they receive.”

The combined businesses have a turnover of £5m, with Simpson and Marwick saying “Alston Law’s support staff and systems, including HR, finance, marketing and IT, will be the foundations for the growth of Simpson & Marwick.”

Richard Loudon, Chairman of Simpson & Marwick said: “Adding the Alston Law specialisms to our property-related work is a superb addition to the business.

“A former colleague remortgaged recently through Alston Law and was very impressed by the quality and efficiency of the service.”

Alston Law’s 40-strong team provide legal services almost exclusively to FCA-regulated companies in the financial sector.

Its specialisms include litigation to recover loans, commercial debt and assets including property.

The Alston Law brand will continue for all litigation and debt recovery services, however all property and conveyancing services, including remortgages, will now be part of Simpson & Marwick.

Mr Aberdein added: “We expect to help almost 10,000 Scots with their remortgage during 2021 and we hope that many of those people will become long-term Simpson & Marwick clients for both estate agency and legal services in the future.”