THE FAMILY of a man who was stabbed through the heart in London have raised over £90,000 in just five days for his future medical bills.

Ahmad Torfi is still suffering in hospital after being stabbed while inside a fast food restaurant in March last year when his attacker mistook him for a member of a rival gang.

The horrific attack has left him with complicated injuries and the family was told to prepare for the worst believing that Ahmad was going to die.

Ahmed’s big sister Forough Torfi last week set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help with Ahmad’s future rehabilitation.

The online fundraiser has since raised over £90,000 from more than 6,000 donors.

Forough wrote: “We have decided to open a GoFundMe page in the hope that we get Ahmad the suitable care and the expertise by a specialised brain doctor or into a rehabilitation centre for brain injury patients.”

Since the near-fatal stabbing, Ahmad has developed Hypoxia. He has to be constantly cared for by specialist doctors.

She added: “Upon seeing Ahmad he looked awful, we could not believe what a state he was in and that we were going to lose him, we started to prepare for his funeral.”

“Despite this, Ahmad pulled through, although he has never regained consciousness and his condition has not improved and the outcome still remains the same, Ahmad refuses to give up on life.”

London rapper Joshua Erorha also known as ‘Lil MDot’ was just 17 when he attacked Ahmad on March 14 2020.

On 30 November 2020, Lil MDot was acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he boasted about the stabbing in a music video.

He is due to be sentenced today.

Many donating wrote prayers and kind messages for the family.

Hundreds of supporters have left messages for the family on the fundraising page.

George Nicholson said: “Absolutely heartbreaking that he’s had his whole life changed in such a heartless needless and needless attack.

“You can see in the videos how kind and caring he is, I hope he gets the help he needs and recovers as much as possible and can lead a happy life.”

Mason Caprice said: “Nobody should have to go through such trauma and I’m so sorry that it happened to Ahmed and my god bless him and give him ultimate strength to overcome this tragic pain.”

Yazzie Nicolaou added, “Your brother is an absolute hero.

“He is fighting because he knows he is surrounded by support and love from his family and friends. He is strong, powerful and is going to get through this.”