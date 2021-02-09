Edinburgh and Scotland in the snow through pictures

HEAVY snowfall caked the country last night with many waking up to picturesque scenes this morning.

Scots took lots of photos to capture the huge whiteout that spread across Scotland last night and this morning.

Here are some of the photos taken last night and this morning which captured some of the best of it.

Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

Euan Ross’s post has received over 2,000 likes on Facebook after capturing this image of a snow dusted Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat.

Speaking today Euan said: “I Just stuck it up as a laugh didn’t think it would get this much traction honestly.

“Went to sleep when it was at 300/400 likes, now it’s at 2,300, it is pretty nuts.”

Arthur’s Seat and the Meadows, Edinburgh

Bassam Al Shiekh, a lecturer at The University of Edinburgh was also wandering around Arthur’s Seat when the snow arrived.

Bassam wrote to Facebook: “White” Edinburgh! after a “Black” night yesterday!”

Corstorphine, Edinburgh

A “A snowy Corstorphine Parish Church this morning” taken by a Twitter user on a morning stroll through the snow.

Water of Leith , Edinburgh

David C Weinczok posted to Twitter last night writing: “The snow & clouds brought the strangest lighting to the Water Of Leith last night.

“Deep blue-purple skies, milky white clouds & orange glow of the city combined to feel hyper-real.

“These pics are only slightly brighter than what the naked eye saw. This was 10pm”

Brock Wood, Dunbar

Distillery tour guide John Jenkins, 59 sent these images in from Dunbar as he wandered out today through the snow.

Leith

Amy Macpherson, from Edinburgh posted to Twitter last night saying: “Snow on the shore” as Leith was also covered in a dusting of snow.

Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow

Philipp Schönegger, 27, a PhD student at the University of St Andrews, took these two photos a couple of weeks apart.

Writing to Twitter Philipp said: “Love it how Glasgow and the @UofGlasgow

changes from late January to early February.

“Great to finally have real snow here in Scotland, the daily lockdown walks have been improved massively.”

Kelvindale, Glasgow

Triathlete Stephen Macintyre posted this photo this morning after the snow had settled in Glasgow.

Kilsyth, Lanarkshire

Masters student Madeleine Ambler, 22, took this picture from her garden in a snowy Kilsyth this morning.

Turriff, Aberdeenshire

Evelin Barta captured this picture of a robin clumsily falling over in the snow at her home in Turriff yesterday.

If you have any photos or videos of the snow that you think we’d be interested to see, send them to us at [email protected] to feature as part of our Scottish weather news round up.