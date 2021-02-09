Rare Schumacher watch set to fetch around £2,000 at auction

A LIMITED edition Michael Schumacher Omega watch could fetch around £2,000 at auction later this month.

The Speedmaster commemorated Schumacher’s fifth Formula One world title in 2002.

The watch up for grabs at Fellows Auctioneers on February 15 is number 2656 of the 5555 made.

The watch includes black and white racing markers in the dial, with Schumacher’s name and signature on the back.

The auctioneers have put an estimate of £1,200 to £1,800 on the timepiece.

Michael Schumacher was at the top of his game in the 2002 Formula

One World Championship.

The esteemed racing driver finished first or second place in every race apart from the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The racing chronograph sports a stainless steel case with a tachymeter bezel.

The timepiece also features a two-tone carbon fibre effect dial with luminous

baton hour markers, subsidiary recorder dials to six, nine and twelve, and an outer date track.

The watch is fitted to a signed stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp and included

with the lot is a box in almost unused condition and papers dated 03/10/2003.

Natasha Davis, watch specialist at Fellows Auctioneers, said: “This Michael Schumacher Omega Speedmaster only came in a limited number of 5555, so I have no doubt that this will be a popular lot at auction amongst both Formula One fans and watch enthusiasts.”