SCOTTISH childminders will pocket a £750 grant to help sustain their businesses.

The government is giving the cash to all registered childminders in Scotland, many of whom are under financial pressure.

The flat-rate payments will cost taxpayers over £3.2m.

The Scottish Government had already earmarked £1m for needs-assessed grants but the extra cash will speed up and simplify the process.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “Childminders are a vital and valued part of our childcare sector, providing high quality care and learning in a safe and nurturing environment.

“Just as many other childcare providers have experienced financial pressures as a result of the pandemic and the restrictions that have been placed on them, childminders too have raised genuine concern about the future sustainability of their businesses.”

She added: “I’m pleased that we have been able to increase the funding available to support the profession, and by simplifying the process we will be able to get the funds to those who need them more quickly.”