SOCIAL media users have been left baffled by photographs of a 47 metre high “preserved” loo on top of the Forth Rail Bridge.

The red cubicle can be seen nestled directly above the choppy Firth of Forth and due to lack of plumbing all human waste falls directly into the water below.

Railway bridge examiner Billy Smith managed to capture a picture in June 2018 of the toilet while he was given a guided tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Billy then shared his amazing image onto Twitter yesterday, which has left social media users perplexed.

His images show the toilet cubicle sitting on the side of the iconic railway bridge.

The toilet consists of an open cubicle with a small wooden bench with a hollow hole cut from the centre which acts as a toilet bowl.

According to Billy, there was no plumbing in the toilet and everything “just drops into the water.”

The Firth of Forth can be seen below in his pictures, with a boat even pictured in the water below.

Another angle from the rear of the toilet shows the Forth Road Bridge in the background, seen through misty clouds.

Since Billy shared his images yesterday [8th FEB], his pictures have caused a stir on Twitter.

Bruno Conti said: “Contender for world’s worst s***house award surely!”

Kerr Morton posted: “Sitting in there looks the safest part. Whereas, getting in and out looks like the stuff of (my) nightmare.”

The picture also made its way onto Facebook, again receiving reaction from social media users.

Mada Kinlaymc commented: “You could sink a battleship from that height.”

Lynn Clelland also said: “I would s*** maself before I even got there.”

Speaking today, Billy said: “Since the Forth Bridge is a listed building/structure, those toilets are apparently preserved as part of that designation.

“The strange thing is, there is no apparent means of safely accessing those old toilets. When I say “safely”, I mean in relative terms!

“I suspect there would have just been a little set of steps to climb over the parapet and access them back in the day because there is no opening or evidence of a previous gap or gate in the parapet.

“It is actually terrifying to think that people clambered over that parapet, onto the little timber deck and did their business!”

The Forth Rail Bridge began construction in 1882 and took seven years to finish before opening in 1890.

At its highest point, the iconic bridge stands 110 metres above the water and is still in use today.

The bridge is considered a symbol of Scotland and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.