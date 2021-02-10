New series takes viewers to some of Scotland’s most important gardens

A NEW series about gardening is set to launch this month which aims to celebrate some of Scotland’s most important gardens.

BBC Alba will be airing the show Gàrraidhean Mòra na h-Alba/ Gardens of Scotland bring in Murdo Macdonald, 63 for his debut as a presenter for the show.

The first episode airs on February 15th this year and the show will explore a variety of gardens each with different historical significance.

Murdo said: “Scotland is famed for its landscapes, for natural habitats of variety and great beauty. We also have an incredible history and culture of cultivation, of gardening and plant collecting.

“I’ve had a pretty varied career, from army officer to estate factor. I’ve worked across the UK and further afield but it’s only now that I’ve taken a step back from working full-time that I can indulge my hobbies – art and gardening.

“My own garden is my haven, there’s something very therapeutic about the solitary nature of gardening, the rhythm of it and the sights and sounds of nature.”

Murdo will visit one of the oldest and largest walled gardens in the country, Gordon Castle Walled Gardens in Fochabers, Moray in the first episode.

The series wil also see him visit Ian Hamilton Finlay’s garden and work of art, Little Sparta in the Pentland hills in Edinburgh.

As well as this the show will go to Scone Palace Gardens near Perth and to Inverewe gardens which are near Poolewe in Wester Ross.

Gàrraidhean Mòra na h-Alba/ Gardens of Scotland is on BBC ALBA at 8.30pm every Monday from February 15 until Monday, March 8. The series will be repeated in late summer/autumn this year with four new episodes following on.