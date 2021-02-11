Ann Hay from Arbroath, Angus spent three hours in the freezing cold yesterday building her masterpiece.

The 62-year-old used old food colouring that she found lying in her cupboard to make her frosty Diplodocus green.

The hardy gran then put the colouring into a spray bottle to make her long-necked dinosaur look as real as possible.

Hidden under the giant green snow dino is garden canes to support the gigantic sculpture and keep the diplodocus’s great 1.6 metre long neck in place.

Ann used wires from a hanging basket to keep the head stuck on and apples for its giant creatures eyes.

She created the incredible sculpture to show her nine grandchildren – five of whom are dinosaur daft.

She took hilarious clips showing the dinosaur towering over her while she pretended to be attacked.

Speaking today, she said: “ I have nine grandkids, three in Edinburgh, three in Dundee and three just five minutes away from the family farm in Arbroath.

“It’s been months since I last saw the ones who live in Edinburgh, it’s only been on zoom.

“They are all under six years old, so all the snow and excitement has been magical for them.

“The snow was so dry even making a snowman was hard work, so I used my watering can to moisten the snow making it stick.

“When we added the green colouring that’s when it really came to life.”

She said one of her grandsons “knows hundreds of varieties of dinosaur and decided this icy one is a female diplodocus.”

Ann’s daughter, Jenny Wilson, who lives in Edinburgh shared photographs of the creation on Facebook, writing: “Our families are spread over Scotland and with nine grandchildren of whom five adore dinosaurs she surprised us by sending her creation on the WhatsApp group!

“We have been using WhatsApp to connect daily and she said ‘how about we have a snow building competition!’

“My nephew’s reactions have been ‘is that a real dinosaur?!’ ‘Can you build a T-Rex now?!’

“I think she is planning on building more- Jurassic world here we come!”

The post has attracted more than 2, 000 likes and hundreds of comments from impressed social media users.

One woman said: “Wow. What a cool nana.”

Another wrote: “I love how she has put floodlights on it.”

And one social media user commented: “Amazing! And she is wearing a matching coloured jumper.”