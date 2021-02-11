Buyers settle in with a weekly shop on the house

HOUSEHUNTERS purchasing a retirement apartment at a premium location in Fife are set to receive their first supermarket shop on the house.

The Walled Gardens in St Andrews, designed specifically for those over the age of 60, will offer £150 worth of Marks and Spencer’s vouchers to buyers as a welcome gift upon completion of the sale.

In addition, the retirement complex announced the last remaining properties will benefit from a 7.5 per cent price reduction with immediate effect.

The starting price for a one bedroom apartment will be £166,500, while a two bedroom apartment will be available £186,966.

Coleen Clark, Development and Sales Co-ordinator at Bield, said: “We want to make moving into your new home as simple and as stress-free an experience as possible, that is why we have introduced the ‘weekly shop’ voucher, and various other measures.

“Covering the cost of your food shop will be one less thing to worry about during the move in process and there is a Marks and Spencer’s just around the corner from the development which will allow buyers to get to know the local area.

“Interest has increased as we reach the final remaining apartments, so we’d encourage those interested to make sure they act quickly to avoid disappointment as we now only have six remaining.”

Those interested can book a virtual viewing with a member of the team, which will include a 360-degree tour of the development – including the show home apartment and all of the main areas of the village.

Buyers can also request a private viewing which will be conducted by sales staff in accordance with strict social distancing requirements.

Coleen Clark added: “On top of the vouchers and price reduction, buyers can also take advantage of the Assisted Move package which includes a payment for the Home Report and estate agency marketing costs.

“The apartments are perfect for those looking to downsize or retire with the layout adaptable to your changing needs and is ideally positioned, with the town and seaside both a short stroll from the development.”

The retirement apartments offer spacious surroundings that have been designed to make day-to-day living as hassle-free as possible, without compromising on style.

An innovative shared ownership scheme offers customers the chance to purchase 75%, with the option to buy the further 25% after one year of residence.

The Walled Gardens is marketed by Thorntons. To find out more about the development or book a viewing, visit: http://www.thewalledgardensstandrews.co.uk or call 01334 460644.

To arrange a virtual or private visit, contact Thorntons, St Andrews on 01334 474200.