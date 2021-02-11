A CONCERNED Scots resident called the police to report a snowball on the road.

Cops were called to Prestonpans in East Lothian last night to deal with the apparent “danger to motorists and pedestrians.”

The police officers were asked to “deal with the hazard” – which was actually a large snowball that someone had left at the side of the road.

Subsequent images shared on social media show the large snowball sitting on the side of the main road into Prestonpans.

The large white ball covers a small section of the road and could be easily manoeuvred.

Despite this, a notice was posted on a local Prestonpans Facebook page warning locals to be aware of it.

The picture of the snowball was captioned: “Police Scotland have now been notified and officers will be on the scene as soon as possible to deal with the hazard.

“This image from around 10-15 minutes ago shows a snowball on the road by the Greenhills entrance to Prestonpans.

“Please exercise extra caution – as the snowball itself is on the road, this presents a danger to motorists and pedestrians.”

Since sharing the image, locals have been commenting on the image with the majority of users leaving laughing reactions.

Terry McQueen said: “Cause c**** in the Pans don’t know how to drive round them.”

Pauline Dickson posted: “Idiots have to take it too far.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland today said: “We received a report of this around 8.20pm on Wednesday, 10 February, however it was referred to the council.”

The picture comes after Scots woke up to thick snow yesterday morning, as a result of Storm Darcy.

Temperatures across Scotland are expected to dip as low as -16 due to the storm with the next few days expected to be exceptionally cold.

A spokeswoman for East Lothian Council said: ““A large snowball which was rolled to approximately the size of a small car was then pushed down a slope onto a main road in Prestonpans last night.

“Fortunately no one was injured but it was a significant risk to traffic and the council’s road team were alerted by the Police and cleared it off the road.”