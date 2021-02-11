A TRADE event this year is offering tourism businesses the chance to connect with other organisations and travel agents from around the world.

Scotland Reconnect 2021 is a digital trade workshop which will open later this year in March.

The event hosted by VisitScotland is a replacement for the VisitScotland Expo which would normally been an annual feature.

Tourism industry delegates will get the chance to engage with travel trade representing key overseas markets for Scotland during 1-2-1 meetings, as well as round table discussions on the latest issues affecting world travel and tourism.

Informative and entertaining virtual experiences will showcase a flavour of what Scotland has to offer visitors from around the world.

As collaboration and cross-selling are key to developing the ideal tourism offering, there will be also be a networking session for Scottish businesses on the day before the event gets underway, to allow businesses to connect with each other in an informal 1-on-1 basis.

Last year’s event saw 264 buyers from 23 countries meet with 240 Scottish tourism businesses, operators and destination organisations.

However businesses must meet the criteria and be trade ready for 2021-2022.

VisitScotland’s Scotland Reconnect 2021 digital trade workshop event opens for registrations on Monday 8th March at 11am.

The National Tourism Organisation anticipates around 7,500 business meetings over the three days, 27-29 April.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “With restrictions still in place for both UK and international travel, it is unclear what the upcoming tourism season will look like.

“It is vital we continue to engage with our international partners on a ‘dream now, travel later’ basis so that, should the situation allow, we can move quickly to take advantage of any opportunities which may arise.

“We know from our intelligence that demand for Scotland as a destination remains as strong as ever with our history, heritage and outdoor experiences among the best in the world.

“We want everyone in our industry that is trade ready to help meet that demand when it is safe for international visitors to return.”