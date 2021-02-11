A SCOTTISH food firm reckons it’s time to ditch the oysters and fuel up on haggis for Valentine’s Day.

Macsween claim the national dish packs a potent mixture of fertility-boosting zinc, amino acids and slow-release energy nutrients.

According to the Edinburgh firm, these ingredients are more than enough to make February 14 go with a bang.

Dr John Babraj, a nutritional expert from Abertay University, said: “Haggis has the

perfect mix of high zinc content, amino acids, protein, vitamins and slow-release energy from the oats – making it the perfect meal to increase your libido and stamina for Valentine’s night.”

And the firm’s MD, James Macsween, said: “Haggis is usually associated with Burns Night, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that it is incredibly versatile and can be used to spice things up in more ways than one.”

Macsween have created a smaller 400g classic or veggie haggis designed especially for two.

They reckon it’s the ideal size for a romantic meal.

Macsween suggest using the haggis in a variety of dishes, from spag bol to

nachos.

Couples needing to refuel on February 15 could enjoy the haggis on a bagel with a poached egg, they say.