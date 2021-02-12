Largest E-bike store in the UK opens up in Edinburgh

THE LARGEST E-bike store in the UK at around 4,000 square foot has just opened in Edinburgh.

The shop, which is located on Crewe Road North is four times larger than the store which came before it.

Electrical Cycle Company’s (ECC) newest store will display a much larger selection of bikes, clothing accessories as well as a e-bike maintenance workshop.

After an extensive renovation during the COVID-19 pandemic the company claims the new shop is ” a far cry from the more traditional stack em high model of bike retail.

With bookable sales appointments there is also a welcome reception, sales meeting desks, together with a dedicated, comfortable customer waiting area with a TV, coffee machine, and customer toilets.

Neill Hope, Managing Director of ECC, said: “I am so proud of what our small build team and the staff have achieved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new shop is even more impressive than my original vision.

“The e-bike knowledge and the expertise in e-bike sales that we have accumulated over more than ten years has enabled us to create the most progressive bike shop in Scotland; a much more welcoming, comfortable, spacious and safe environment for our customers and staff.

“It just so happened that our long-term future proofing project dovetailed perfectly with the requirement for ‘pandemic proofing’.

“Having started the business in 2006, we quickly established ourselves as Scotland’s leading e-bike specialists, often being frowned upon by the purists within the bike industry who couldn’t see past 100% pedal power. We were just too leftfield. With our new shop we are again disrupting the industry by going against the grain of bike retail.

“Sadly, we can’t have a launch party right now. However, the shop is open, and we look forward to welcoming all of our customers, new and old, who travel from all over Scotland and further afield to buy and service their e-bikes, when they can safely travel again.”

Mr hope added: “With the UK Government’s Cycle To Work Scheme and the Scottish Government backed Energy Saving Trust eBike Loan scheme to help with e-bike purchases, it is the perfect time to invest in an e-bike.”

A new 3D virtual walk through of the showroom has been produced. It has been designed to give customers a fantastic first impression of the new store.

It is also hoped that once they see the shop’s open and COVID safe environment they will be keen to visit in person when restrictions allow.

Ben Macpherson, MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith, said: “I warmly welcome the opening of the Electric Cycle Company showroom and workshop on Crewe Road North.

“It’s great that there’s so much local demand for sustainable transport and I commend the Electric Cycle Company for involving the community in the e-bike revolution, by offering free repairs during the pandemic, bike loans for Key Workers and support for local community groups.

“I look forward to visiting when restrictions allow and it is safe to do so.”

There are plans for the ECC’s old shop on Granton Road. It is soon to become the base for a new Community Interest Company, Urban Initiatives, focusing on e-bike and e-Cargo bike hire, bike maintenance and training, together with local guided rides on eBikes.