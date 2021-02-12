AN ISLANDER has captured a stunning photograph of an almost straight two metre squared section of thick ice that formulated on a Scots beach.

Sarah Campbell from Carbost in the Isle of Skye surprisingly captured the unique shot using her old Samsung Galaxy phone yesterday.

The incredible snap was taken by Sarah getting down to ground level to shoot at a low angle of the two inch thick corner of ice on Glenbrittle Beach.

The snow covered Cuillin Hills can be spotted in the background while clear blue skies shine above.

The 54-year-old had noticed thick slices of ice had been formed where the river runs into the sea.

She had initially went over to take photographs of the unique patterns that had formed in the sheets of ice.

Sarah posted her incredible images onto a Facebook group where many members couldn’t understand how she had managed to create the amazing optical illusion.

Speaking today, Sarah, who works as operations manager at world renowned Three Chimneys restaurant, said: “We went along on one of our many dog walks. We spotted this area which had fresh water that came into the sea.

“I noticed that these ice formations were everywhere.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like it.

“The top of the river had frozen and then the water must have ran back down, leaving these slabs of broken ice behind.

“I got down low and it was about two inches thick. I had initially gone down just to take pictures of the shapes in the ice.

“I thought ‘I need to capture this before it melts’.

“It was so straight, it looked like someone had cut it.

“I can understand people’s confusion when they see it.

Sarah added: “[There’s] no photo shopping or cropping.

“I just took it on my phone, had to get down to ground level to take it as it was just sitting on the stones.”

Sarah posted her illusion image on Facebook, attracting hundreds of comments.

She wrote: “A slice of ice! Amazing frozen wonder everywhere.”

One member wrote: “This photograph is beautiful. I love the contrast between the jagged hills and the perfect lines of the ice!”

Another said: “I still can’t work out how that ice has frozen like that without being in a mould or frame or something – it’s flummoxed me.

“Beautiful photo.”

An impressed follower commented: “Wow! That’s an incredible shot.

“I’m just trying to work out how or what froze the ice in such a perfect angle. It’s amazing & beautiful.”

And another social media user said: “How absolutely amazing. Fantastic photo.”