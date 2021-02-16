Dram expensive: Macallan whisky set to fetch up to £20,000 at auction

WELL-heeled whisky lovers can get their hands on a 70-year-old Macallan at auction next month.

But the successful buyer really will need deep pockets as the bottle is set to fetch around £20,000.

The Macallan Millennium Decanter-50 year old-1949 was bottled in 1999 to mark the millennium.

The decanter was made by Caithness Glass in Crieff and its contents, according to the auctioneers, are regarded as one of Macallan’s finest “expressions”.

The bottle – which is estimated to fetch between £18,000 – £20,000 – is up at Bonhams’ first whisky whisky sale of the year, in Edinburgh, on March 2.

Other Macallan highlights include The Macallan Select Reserve-51 year old-1946.

Only 366 bottles were produced and Macallan decided to bottle just one on each day of the year, making each bottling unique. The estimate is £14,000 – £18,000

Also up for auction is The Macallan Fine and Rare-32 year old-1970.

Officially bottled by hand in 2002 at The Macallan Distillery, Easter Elchies, Craigellachie. This bottle will likely set you back £12,000 – £15,000.

And there is are three Macallan Select Reserve-52 year old-1946 up for grabs, with an estimate of up to £14,000 each.

Among the highlights from other distillers are a Dalmore-50 year old-1926 in a black ceramic decanter with an estimate £15,000-20,000.

And a Bowmore-43 year old-1973 could be yours for a relatively affordable £6,000-7,500.