17% increase in people signing up to adultery site on Valentines Day

LOVE is not in the air – at least for some couples, as a recent study showed a 17% increase in cheaters signing up to adultery sites on Valentine’Day.

Ashely Madison a dating site for married people said the rise in new members on the day of love was far higher than the rest of the month, meaning some people were putting on affectionate displays for their partner while dating online.

Experts have said there are 5 love languages that people show to their partners and when one of these are missing in a marriage cracks may start to show.

Feeling disillusioned with their spouse is thought to be the main motivator for would be cheaters looking for an affair, outside of their marriage according to the research

Experts say partners should show words of affirmation, spending quality time, kind acts, receiving gifts and physical touch with their partner to ensure a strong relationship.

The research says that being able to understand your partner’s Love Language is absolutely crucial for harmony, growth and fulfilment in your relationship.

The study of almost 2000 members highlights the differences between the ‘language’ spoken between spouses and affair partners and revealed almost 4 out of 5 people in the UK believe this inability or unwillingness to cater to a partner’s Love Language has contributed to the lack of intimacy in their marriage.

Relationship expert Lucy Beresford said: “People say that their spouses value Quality Time over Physical Touch, only one in 5 ‘speak’ this language.

“Whereas nearly two thirds of affair partners value Physical Touch.

“This suggests that sex and intimate affection is a key driver for people in the UK looking to have an affair because there is a chronic mismatch between the Love Language with their spouse”.