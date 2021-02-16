Power firm employees encouraged to volunteer with added day off

A SCOTTISH energy firm has announced its staff will be given an extra paid day off work to help their communities.

ScottishPower announced that they will be encouraging their employees to apply to be among a thousand strong volunteer workforce needed to help people at the COP26 in Glasgow this November.

The energy firm was recently unveiled as a Principal Partner of the United Nations climate change conference.

The company says it is likely employees will require 36 hours of time to dedicate to roles at the event.

ScottishPower has confirmed that its enhanced volunteering policy will also cover this added requirement for staff successfully chosen to support the conference.

Under the improved policy by ScottishPower, staff can choose any community or charitable work in the fields of environmental work and conservation projects, fundraising, or the administration of admin projects.

Sheila Duncan, HR Director of ScottishPower said: “Our belief is that a better future, quicker should exist for everyone.

“And in our quest for net zero, we should also be striving for a more inclusive and fair society where nobody is left behind.

“We are proud of the role we take in working and volunteering with our communities and customers, while giving support to those needing assistance.

“Following a challenging year where everyone has stepped up and shown incredible resilience and flexibility in difficult circumstances, we felt it was important our staff were rewarded for their unwavering commitment.

“The pandemic has hit home the value and importance to be gained from helping those in need. And as a large organisation, we’re in the fortunate position that we’re able to help.

“We would encourage everyone to take advantage of this improved policy and will provide all the support necessary.”

Scottish Power is the UK’s only integrated energy company generates 100% green electricity and currently employs around 5,500 people at sites across the UK, including 1650 at its Glasgow-based HQ.

The international summit, due to take place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on 1 – 12 November 2021, is expected to bring together the largest gathering of heads of state ever hosted in the UK.