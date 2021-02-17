Business secrets to save your start-up time and money!

Congratulations on your business start-up! It takes a lot of courage to take the leap and start your own company, but it’s not only courage that’s needed to make your company work. You’re going to need money – and plenty of it.

Unfortunately, not everyone has vast accounts brimming with savings and equally generous friends and family. When you’re starting from scratch, scraping together the money you need to get started is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face. However, one of the quickest and most effective ways to increase your business cash flow is by cutting costs and keeping your overheads low. Here we’ll explore how you can save your start-up time and money, with these simple business secrets!

Invoicing

One of the most important ways to get your business up and running is to have a streamlined payment process that doesn’t present any problems further down the line. You need to ensure that transactions are efficient, correct, and kept on record. The best way to do this is to use an invoicing software tool to ensure all the relevant information is included in your invoices. This also makes you seem more professional which will, in turn, increase the likelihood of repeat custom and swift payments from your clients.

Virtualise!

Of course, there’d be nothing more exciting than being handed the keys to your very own office or shop space, however today, more businesses than ever before are embracing the world of virtual workspaces. More people than ever before are working from home, and few have returned to the office since the Covid19 pandemic, this is simply because it’s cheaper to work virtually from home rather than paying for the additional expense of an office and all the utilities and bills that come with it.

Go green!

Whether you decide to work from home or not, working with an eco-friendly approach will always save you money on your business enterprise. Make sure you’re switching off lights when not in use, moving to LED bulbs, saving as much water as possible and turning off all technology and appliances at the end of the day. The greener you are, the more money you’ll save. Remember, more customers than ever are preferring to do business with companies that have a green-ethos.

Go second hand

Do you really need a brand new printer? What about that filing cabinet? Whatever equipment you need, you can probably manage with something that’s second hand. At least until you begin to turn a healthy profit.

And finally, chase those invoices

Once things are up and running, it’s easy to forget and lose track of all those invoices you’re sending out, especially if you don’t yet have an accounting team. Keeping on top of late payments ensures you’re paid on time and you have the money you need to keep your business running.